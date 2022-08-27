Skip to main content

Comeback Win Over Fulham Seals Arsenal's Best Premier League Start Since 2004

Arsenal have made their best start to a Premier League season in 18 years after coming from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 on Saturday.

The Gunners fell behind in the 56th minute at the Emirates Stadium when defender Gabriel tried to dribble around Aleksandar Mitrovic, who tackled him before firing home his 100th goal for Fulham.

But Gabriel later redeemed himself by scoring a scrappy late winner after a deflected strike from captain Martin Odegaard had drawn Arsenal level.

After the game, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports: "Winning like this is really nice."

Mikel Arteta pictured celebrating after the final whistle was blown in Arsenal's 2-1 win over Fulham

Arteta added: "We made a mistake and they punished us but then how we reacted against adversity, the connection with the supporters, the way we went about it, the team believed. 

"They wanted to win the match, they went for it and we managed to do it."

Arsenal have now started a season with four consecutive victories for only the third time in Premier League history.

The first time the north London club took 12 points from their opening four fixtures was in the 2003/04 season.

Arsenal's Invincibles ended that EPL season unbeaten and as champions with 90 points.

The Gunners also won their first four games of the 2004/05 campaign. They finished in second place on 83 points that season.

Arteta's Arsenal ended last season with just 69 points.

