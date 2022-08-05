Skip to main content

William Saliba Praised By Mikel Arteta And Jamie Carragher After MOTM Arsenal Debut

William Saliba was the best player on the pitch as the Premier League returned with Arsenal's 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Friday.

The 21-year-old made his Arsenal debut at Selhurst Park, more than 36 months after signing for the club in 2019.

Three seasons on loan in France's Ligue 1 appear to have developed Saliba into a confident and competent center-back.

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher was impressed.

William Saliba pictured during his Premier League debut for Arsenal in a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace in August 2022

Carragher was working as a pundit for Sky Sports on Friday and voted Saliba as the man of the match.

We agreed with Carragher's pick as Saliba top-scored in our Arsenal player ratings with an eight out of 10.

"He looked the real deal," said Carragher after the match.

After being informed of Carragher's selection, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta concurred in his post-game interview.

"Rightly so, I think he was superb tonight," replied Arteta, who had just become the second-quickest Arsenal manager to record 50 top-flight league wins.

Arsenal started superbly at Selhurst Park and deservedly took the lead on 20 minutes when a Bukayo Saka corner was headed back across goal by Oleksandr Zinchenko and into the net courtesy of Gabriel Martinelli.

Saka then drew an own goal out of Marc Guehi late on to seal victory.

Discussing Martinelli's opener after the game, Arteta revealed that it had been the product of a routine dreamed up by one of the club's set-piece coaches.

William Saliba pictured during his Premier League debut for Arsenal in a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace in August 2022
