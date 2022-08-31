Tottenham Sign Former Arsenal Teenager Will Lankshear From Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur have signed 17-year-old forward Will Lankshear from Sheffield United.

Lankshear joined the Blades after being released by Arsenal in February 2021 and then captained the Yorkshire side's Under 18 team to last season's Professional Development League title.

He scored 27 goals last season at U18 and U23 levels.

Lankshear never made his official debut for Sheffield United but spent much of this summer in and around the first-team during their pre-season schedule.

Will Lankshear pictured in July ahead of a pre-season friendly between Barnsley and Sheffield United IMAGO/News Images/Gareth Evans

Sheffield United released a statement on Wednesday that read: "The Blades have agreed an undisclosed fee for the sale of young striker Will Lankshear to Tottenham Hotspur.



"The 17-year-old, who joined the Blades following his release by Arsenal last summer, returns to North London in a deal which includes performance-related add-ons and a sell-on clause."

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham's fee for Lankshear is £1 million, while Sheffield United could receive another £1m in performance related add-ons.

Tottenham were reportedly forced to pay a significant price for Lankshear due to competition for his signature, chiefly from Brentford.

A Spurs statement on Wednesday read: "We are delighted to announce the signing of Will Lankshear from Sheffield United.

"The 17-year-old forward has agreed a deal that will run until 2025 and will join up with the Club's Academy."

Tottenham's statement did not mentioned Lankshear's Arsenal past.

Lankshear is not the first player to join Spurs after playing for their north London rivals as a junior.

Harry Kane was famously released by Arsenal aged eight.

Former Gunners academy boss Liam Brady told The Telegraph that Kane was let go for being "chubby and not very athletic".

Kane, now 29, has since scored 187 Premier League goals for Spurs.