Raphinha Explains Why He Rejected Chelsea In Favor Of Barcelona After Chat With Neymar

Raphinha has revealed that he spoke to former Barcelona forward Neymar before completing his summer transfer from Leeds United to the Camp Nou.

The 25-year-old had multiple offers to choose from, including one from Chelsea.

But Raphinha had his heart set on Barcelona and some positive words from Neymar only strengthened his desire to join the five-time European champions.

"I talked to Neymar about a move and he told me that if I get to Barcelona then I won’t regret and he was right," said Raphinha, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"I rejected Chelsea because my dream was to wear the Barcelona shirt."

Raphinha scored his first goal in a Barcelona shirt in a 3-0 win at Sevilla last weekend, having provided his first La Liga assist in a 4-0 victory over Real Valladolid six days earlier.

Raphinha pictured during Barcelona's game against Rayo Vallecano in August 2022

Former Leeds star Raphinha joined Barcelona in July despite also being pursued by Chelsea

Neymar left Barcelona in 2017 when Paris Saint-Germain activated a €222 million buyout clause in his contract to make him the most expensive player in soccer history.

He had scored more than 100 goals in four seasons in Catalonia.

Although Chelsea failed to sign Raphinha this summer, the Stamford Bridge club set a new Premier League record for spending during a single transfer window.

Chelsea's attacking additions included Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who moved to west London from Barcelona.

Raphinha Explains Why He Rejected Chelsea In Favor Of Barcelona After Chat With Neymar

