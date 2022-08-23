Skip to main content

Sporting Director Explains Why Bayern Munich Did Not Try To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has said that it made no sense "from a sporting and financial point of view" to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Ronaldo told Manchester United at the start of the transfer window that he wanted to leave Old Trafford in order to keep playing Champions League soccer.

Bayern Munich were in a similar position at the time as their star striker, Robert Lewandowski, had made it clear that he wanted a move and a new challenge.

Many spectators therefore saw Bayern as prime candidates to sign Ronaldo, especially after Lewandowski completed his move to Barcelona.

But the Bayern decision-makers voted against making a move for the 37-year-old Portugal captain.

Salihamidzic has now explained that Bayern decided not to pursue Ronaldo because he was too old and too expensive.

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at Old Trafford in 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo told Manchester United earlier this summer that he wanted to leave

"When you now see how our attack is equipped - even without Robert Lewandowski - it's just difficult from a sporting and financial point of view," Salihamidzic told BILD's Phrasenmaher podcast when asked about Ronaldo.

"We have eight players for four positions upfront.. We have established top players who are in the prime of their footballing age. We have talent that we want to give playing time too, so we all voted to go through with our plan.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"So that (signing Ronaldo) was out of question for us. We are very happy with how we're equipped."

Indeed, Bayern do look well equipped in attack, having scored 20 goals in their first four matches since Lewandowski's departure.

READ MORE: Bayern Munich Set Record For Best Start In Bundesliga History After Seven-Goal Win

The scoreboard at Ruhrstadion pictured at the end of Bayern Munich's 7-0 win over Bochum in August 2022

The scoreboard at Ruhrstadion pictured at the end of Bayern Munich's 7-0 win over Bochum

Ronaldo is still at Old Trafford but his future remains unclear with just over a week to go until the summer transfer deadline.

New United manager Erik ten Hag dropped Ronaldo to the bench on Monday night and saw his side excel in the striker's absence as they beat Liverpool 2-1.

A key component of United's success against Liverpool was their pressing - something that Ronaldo is seemingly reluctant to do.

But Ten Hag said after Monday's game that he is confident that Ronaldo can adapt to his tactical demands.

"I think he can," said Ten Hag, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "The whole of his career under several managers he did several styles and systems.

"He always performed, so why can't he do this?

"His age is not an issue. If you are good enough and you're old and you still deliver performances, you are also good enough."

In This Article (1)

Manchester United
Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at Old Trafford in 2021
News

Sporting Director Explains Why Bayern Munich Did Not Try To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales
Emerson Palmieri pictured playing for Lyon against West Ham in their UEFA Europa League quarter-final in April 2022
News

Emerson Palmieri Bigs Up West Ham After Completing £15m Move From Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales
Bournemouth's players pictured celebrating after beating Norwich City in a penalty shootout in the second round of the EFL Cup in August 2022
News

Fulham Eliminated From EFL Cup As Leicester And Bournemouth Survive Shootouts

By Robert Summerscales
Jamie Carragher (second right) pictured smiling awkwardly after being ignored by Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo (center) before a game at Old Trafford in August 2022
News

Jamie Carragher Reacts To Cristiano Ronaldo Giving Him A "Custard Pie" Live On TV

By Robert Summerscales
A general view of Kyiv's Olympic Stadium ahead of the 2018 UEFA Champions League final
News

New Ukrainian Premier League Season Begins With Bomb Shelters In Every Stadium

By Robert Summerscales
James Milner (left) pictured shouting at Virgil van Dijk during Liverpool's 2-1 loss to Manchester United in August 2022
News

Jamie Carragher Names Virgil Van Dijk's Main Weakness After His Error At Old Trafford

By Robert Summerscales
Erik ten Hag pictured speaking to Sky Sports after Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool in August 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Pleased With Man United's "F***ing Good" Football Against Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales
Marcus Rashford pictured scoring for Manchester United in their 2-1 win over Liverpool in August 2022
News

Manchester United Leapfrog Liverpool In EPL Table After Erik Ten Hag Claims First Win

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester United fans pictured chasing after Casemiro following his arrival at Old Trafford in August 2022
Watch

(Video) Casemiro Mobbed By Manchester United Fans After Arriving At Old Trafford

By Robert Summerscales