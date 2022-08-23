Sporting Director Explains Why Bayern Munich Did Not Try To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has said that it made no sense "from a sporting and financial point of view" to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Ronaldo told Manchester United at the start of the transfer window that he wanted to leave Old Trafford in order to keep playing Champions League soccer.

Bayern Munich were in a similar position at the time as their star striker, Robert Lewandowski, had made it clear that he wanted a move and a new challenge.

Many spectators therefore saw Bayern as prime candidates to sign Ronaldo, especially after Lewandowski completed his move to Barcelona.

But the Bayern decision-makers voted against making a move for the 37-year-old Portugal captain.

Salihamidzic has now explained that Bayern decided not to pursue Ronaldo because he was too old and too expensive.

"When you now see how our attack is equipped - even without Robert Lewandowski - it's just difficult from a sporting and financial point of view," Salihamidzic told BILD's Phrasenmaher podcast when asked about Ronaldo.

"We have eight players for four positions upfront.. We have established top players who are in the prime of their footballing age. We have talent that we want to give playing time too, so we all voted to go through with our plan.

"So that (signing Ronaldo) was out of question for us. We are very happy with how we're equipped."

Indeed, Bayern do look well equipped in attack, having scored 20 goals in their first four matches since Lewandowski's departure.

The scoreboard at Ruhrstadion pictured at the end of Bayern Munich's 7-0 win over Bochum IMAGO/Jan Huebner

Ronaldo is still at Old Trafford but his future remains unclear with just over a week to go until the summer transfer deadline.

New United manager Erik ten Hag dropped Ronaldo to the bench on Monday night and saw his side excel in the striker's absence as they beat Liverpool 2-1.

A key component of United's success against Liverpool was their pressing - something that Ronaldo is seemingly reluctant to do.

But Ten Hag said after Monday's game that he is confident that Ronaldo can adapt to his tactical demands.

"I think he can," said Ten Hag, as quoted by the Daily Mail. "The whole of his career under several managers he did several styles and systems.

"He always performed, so why can't he do this?

"His age is not an issue. If you are good enough and you're old and you still deliver performances, you are also good enough."