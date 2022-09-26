Skip to main content

Unbeaten Holland Reach Nations League Finals After Virgil Van Dijk Scores In Win Over Belgium

Holland 1-0 Belgium

Holland became the first team ever to qualify for the UEFA Nations League finals more than once on Sunday night when they won Group A4.

Virgil van Dijk's sixth international goal sealed a 1-0 win over Belgium in Amsterdam to see 2019 runners-up Holland end their group campaign with 16 points.

Holland are the only team in the League A tier to have remained unbeaten throughout the 2022 group stage.

Virgil van Dijk pictured (left) heading the ball to score for Holland against Belgium in September 2022

Belgium needed to beat Holland by at least three goals to leapfrog their rivals and top the table.

But that never looked on the cards as Holland's back three of Van Dijk, Jurrien Timber and Nathan Ake kept things tight.

Then with 17 minutes to go, Liverpool center-back Van Dijk struck at the other end when he nodded home from a Cody Gakpo corner.

Nations League Group A4 Final Table

The final standings in UEFA Nations League Group A4

TeamPWDLFAGDPts

1. Holland

6

5

1

0

14

6

+8

16

2. Belgium

6

3

1

2

11

8

+3

10

3. Poland

6

2

1

3

6

12

-6

7

4. Wales

6

0

1

5

6

11

-5

1

Holland will be joined in next summer's Nations League finals by Croatia, who topped Group A1 ahead of Denmark, France and Austria.

Hungary or Italy will qualify for the finals on Monday night, as will either Spain or Portugal.

