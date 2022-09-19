Skip to main content

Vinicius Junior Targeted By Atletico Madrid Fans Days After Issuing Statement On Racism

Vinicius Junior was the subject of racist abuse ahead of Sunday's Madrid derby.

A group of Atletico Madrid fans were filmed singing "Vinicius is a monkey" outside of the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, while a man was seen holding up a racist doll.

The vile scenes came just days after Real Madrid forward Vinicius called out racism with a strong statement on social media.

A week earlier, Vinicius had been criticized for celebrating a goal against Real Mallorca by dancing.

Vinicius had claimed that members of the Mallorca bench had told players to kick him following his dance, which came after he had scored Real's second goal in a 4-1 win.

Soccer agent Pedro Bravo then said on late night television that if Vinicius wanted to perform Samba dancing when he scored then he should return to Brazil.

Bravo added: "He should be respectful instead of acting like a monkey."

Vinicius hit back by issuing a long statement in the form of a video (see below).

Having already responded with his words, Vinicius made a strong statement with his actions on Sunday night.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After helping to set up Rodrygo's opening goal in Real's 2-1 win over Atletico, he celebrated with a trademark dance.

No.20 Vinicius Junior pictured dancing after Real Madrid teammate (not in shot) scored against Atletico Madrid in September 2022

No.20 Vinicius Junior pictured dancing after Real Madrid teammate (not in shot) scored against Atletico Madrid

Vinicius Junior's Social Media Statement In Full

"'While the color of skin is more important than the brightness of the eyes, there will be war.' I have this phrase tattooed on my body. I have this thought permanently in my head. That is the attitude and philosophy that I try to put into practice in my life. They say happiness annoys [them]. The happiness of a black Brazilian victorious in Europe annoys them much more.

"But my desire to win, my smile and the brightness of my eyes are much bigger than that. You cannot even imagine it. I was victim of xenophobia and racism in a single statement. But none of that started yesterday.

"A few weeks ago they began to criminalize my dances. Dances that are not mine. They are from Ronaldinho, Neymar, Paqueta, Griezmann, Joao Felix, Matheus Cunha… they are funk artists, Brazilian sambistas, from Reggaeton artists, and from black Americans. They are dances to celebrate the cultural diversity of the world. Accept it, respect it. I will not stop.

"I come from a country where there is a great amount of poverty, where the people don't have access to educations… and in many cases, not even food on the table. I don't tend to come out publicly to address criticism. They attack me and I don't speak. They praise me and I don't speak either. I work! I work a lot.

"On and off the pitch. I have developed an app to help the education of children in public schools without any financial help from anyone. I am building a school in my name. I will do much more for education. I want the next generations to be prepared, as I was, to fight against racists and xenophobes.

"I always try to be a professional and an exemplary citizen. But that does not attract clicks, it is not the trend on the internet, nor does it motivate the cowards to speak aggressively about people that they don't even know.

"The plot always ends the with an apology and a 'they misinterpreted me'. But I repeat to you, racist: 'I will not stop dancing. No matter if it is at the Sambadromo, at the Bernabeu or wherever it may be.'

"With love and the smiles of someone who is very happy."

In This Article (2)

Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid

No.20 Vinicius Junior pictured dancing after Real Madrid teammate (not in shot) scored against Atletico Madrid in September 2022
News

Vinicius Junior Targeted By Atletico Madrid Fans Days After Issuing Statement On Racism

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi (no.30) pictured celebrating after scoring the 672nd non-penalty goal of his career in PSG's 1-0 win over Lyon in September 2022
News

Lionel Messi Overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo In Terms Of Non-Penalty Goals As PSG Beat Lyon

By Robert Summerscales
Real Madrid players pictured celebrating a goal during their 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid in September 2022
News

Valverde And Rodrygo Deliver Again As Real Madrid Beat Atletico To Record 10th Straight Win

By Robert Summerscales
Ethan Nwaneri (no.83) pictured making his Arsenal debut in the Premier League at the age of 15 years and 181 days
News

Ethan Nwaneri Becomes Youngest Player In EPL History As Arsenal Beat Brentford

By Robert Summerscales
A banner reading: "If you hate the royal family clap your hands" pictured on display ahead of the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Celtic in September 2022
Watch

Celtic Fans Sing "If You Hate The Royal Family Clap Your Hands" During Minute's Applause For Queen

By Robert Summerscales
Son Heung-min pictured celebrating after scoring three goals for Tottenham in a 6-2 win over Leicester City in September 2022
News

Tottenham Record Best Start In EPL History After Son Heung-Min Shines In Big Win Over Leicester

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured in action for Molde in 2017
News

Liverpool Or Arsenal "Could Have Got" Erling Haaland From Molde But Dismissed Him As A "Target Man"

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured scoring and then celebrating his first ever goal in the UEFA Europa League, for Manchester United against Sheriff in September 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First Europa League Goal As Manchester United Shoot Down Sheriff

By Robert Summerscales
England manager Gareth Southgate (right) pictured with Marcus Rashford in October 2019
News

Marcus Rashford "Under Consideration" For World Cup Despite Missing Latest England Squad

By Robert Summerscales