VAR Mike Dean Admits Cristian Romero Should Have Been Sent Off For Marc Cucurella Hair-Pull

The video assistant referee who was working on Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday has admitted that he made a mistake.

Mike Dean was the VAR responsible for reviewing the added-time incident between Cristian Romero and Marc Cucurella.

Dean, who retired as an on-field ref at the end of last season, watched multiple replays of Romero pulling Cucurella's hair.

Main referee Anthony Taylor had not seen the incident clearly and did not even award Chelsea a free-kick.

After watching the incident back, Dean had to decide whether no further action was needed or if Taylor should be told to come over to TV monitor on the touchline to have a look himself.

Dean, 54, chose the former and Harry Kane scored from the restart - which was a Tottenham corner, rather than a Chelsea free-kick.

In his column for MailPlus, Dean wrote: "As for the second goal by Harry Kane, I asked referee Anthony Taylor to wait while I looked at the incident involving Tottenham's Cristian Romero and Chelsea's Marc Cucurella.

"I could not award a free-kick as VAR, but I could recommend to Taylor that he visit the referee review area to consider a possible red card. In the few seconds I had to study Romero pulling Cucurella’s hair, I didn't deem it a violent act.

"I've since studied the footage, spoken to other referees and, upon reflection, I should have asked Taylor to visit his pitch-side monitor to take a look for himself. The referee on-field always has the final say.

"It goes to show that no matter how experienced you are, and I've spent more than two decades as a Premier League official, you are always learning."

Taylor was heavily criticized by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel after the game.

Tuchel suggested that Taylor should never referee another Chelsea match again.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel Backs Calls For Anthony Taylor To Never Referee Chelsea Again

