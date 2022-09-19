Valverde And Rodrygo Deliver Again As Real Madrid Beat Atletico To Record 10th Straight Win

Federico Valverde scored for the third game running as Real Madrid won 2-1 at city rivals Atletico on Sunday night.

The Uruguayan pounced on a rebound after Vinicius Junior's shot had hit the post in the 36th minute.

Valverde has now scored or assisted in five consecutive matches, helping Real cope with the absence of injured striker Karim Benzema.

Rodrygo has also been a key man for Real in recent weeks. He scored the opener at Atletico's Metropolitano Stadium on 18 minutes.

After playing a one-two with Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo nailed a difficult half-volley to rifle the ball past Jan Oblak.

Rodrygo has now scored three goals and assisted one in his last five outings for Real.

Real Madrid's players pictured celebrating during Sunday's 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid IMAGO / NurPhoto/Ruben de la Fuente

Atletico threatened to stage a late comeback when Mario Hermoso pulled a goal back seven minutes from full-time.

Hermoso's goal was unintentional on his part as Antoine Griezmann's corner kick deflected into the net via his right shoulder.

Atletico's momentum was halted in the first minute of added time when Hermoso was sent off for picking up two quick-fire yellow cards.

Sunday's result leaves Real two points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga after six rounds of fixtures.

Real have now started a season with nine straight wins in all competitions for the first time since 1968.

Their winning streak stands at 10 games overall, starting with May's 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the final of last season's UEFA Champions League.