Skip to main content

Valverde And Rodrygo Deliver Again As Real Madrid Beat Atletico To Record 10th Straight Win

Federico Valverde scored for the third game running as Real Madrid won 2-1 at city rivals Atletico on Sunday night.

The Uruguayan pounced on a rebound after Vinicius Junior's shot had hit the post in the 36th minute.

Valverde has now scored or assisted in five consecutive matches, helping Real cope with the absence of injured striker Karim Benzema.

Rodrygo has also been a key man for Real in recent weeks. He scored the opener at Atletico's Metropolitano Stadium on 18 minutes.

After playing a one-two with Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo nailed a difficult half-volley to rifle the ball past Jan Oblak.

Rodrygo has now scored three goals and assisted one in his last five outings for Real.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Real Madrid players pictured celebrating a goal during their 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid in September 2022

Real Madrid's players pictured celebrating during Sunday's 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid

Atletico threatened to stage a late comeback when Mario Hermoso pulled a goal back seven minutes from full-time.

Hermoso's goal was unintentional on his part as Antoine Griezmann's corner kick deflected into the net via his right shoulder.

Atletico's momentum was halted in the first minute of added time when Hermoso was sent off for picking up two quick-fire yellow cards.

Sunday's result leaves Real two points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga after six rounds of fixtures.

Real have now started a season with nine straight wins in all competitions for the first time since 1968.

Their winning streak stands at 10 games overall, starting with May's 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the final of last season's UEFA Champions League.

In This Article (2)

Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid players pictured celebrating a goal during their 2-1 win at Atletico Madrid in September 2022
News

Valverde And Rodrygo Deliver Again As Real Madrid Beat Atletico To Record 10th Straight Win

By Robert Summerscales
Ethan Nwaneri (no.83) pictured making his Arsenal debut in the Premier League at the age of 15 years and 181 days
News

Ethan Nwaneri Becomes Youngest Player In EPL History As Arsenal Beat Brentford

By Robert Summerscales
A banner reading: "If you hate the royal family clap your hands" pictured on display ahead of the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Celtic in September 2022
Watch

Celtic Fans Sing "If You Hate The Royal Family Clap Your Hands" During Minute's Applause For Queen

By Robert Summerscales
Son Heung-min pictured celebrating after scoring three goals for Tottenham in a 6-2 win over Leicester City in September 2022
News

Tottenham Record Best Start In EPL History After Son Heung-Min Shines In Big Win Over Leicester

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured in action for Molde in 2017
News

Liverpool Or Arsenal "Could Have Got" Erling Haaland From Molde But Dismissed Him As A "Target Man"

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured scoring and then celebrating his first ever goal in the UEFA Europa League, for Manchester United against Sheriff in September 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First Europa League Goal As Manchester United Shoot Down Sheriff

By Robert Summerscales
England manager Gareth Southgate (right) pictured with Marcus Rashford in October 2019
News

Marcus Rashford "Under Consideration" For World Cup Despite Missing Latest England Squad

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured scoring a spectacular goal for Manchester City against Borussia Dortmund in September 2022
News

Erling Haaland Recreates Johan Cruyff Wonder Goal To Help Man City Beat Dortmund

By Robert Summerscales
Graham Potter pictured during his first game as Chelsea manager in September 2022
News

Graham Potter Fails To Beat Salzburg In First Game As Chelsea Manager Despite Bold Tactics

By Robert Summerscales