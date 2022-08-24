Skip to main content

Ukrainian Premier League Game Interrupted Three Times By Air Raid Sirens

A Ukrainian Premier League game was interrupted multiple times by air raid sirens on Wednesday.

Metalist Kharkiv beat Rukh Lviv 2-1 but the match finished more than hours behind schedule after players and officials were ordered to go into a bomb shelter every time the sirens sounded.

The first alarm was raised before kick-off, then the match itself was stopped on three occasions.

There was little panic shown by those at the stadium.

For locals, these sirens and the threats that they warn of have become a part of everyday life since Ukraine was invaded by Russia in February.

A journalist at the game even suggested that some club officials had urged the referee to play on through one of the sirens - a request that was rejected.

The same journalist published several images showing the bunkers where players were told to shelter.

Wednesday's match started at 3.04pm local time and finished at 7.27pm.

Players from Metalist Kharkiv and Rukh Lviv pictured sitting in a bomb shelter after the start of their Ukrainian Premier League game in August 2022 was delayed by an air raid siren



This was only day two of the 2022/23 Ukrainian Premier League season.

It started on Tuesday with a 0-0 draw between Metalist 1925 Kharkiv and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Last season had ended 12 rounds of fixtures early in February when it was suspended and eventually abandoned following the invasion.


