Ukraine Joins Spain And Portugal In FIFA World Cup 2030 Bid

Ukraine has officially joined Spain and Portugal's bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Spain and Portugal announced their intention to bid for 2030 World Cup back in October 2020, before revealing in July 2022 that the plan would include the use of 11 stadiums in Spain and three in Portugal.

According to a report from The Times this week, that is still the plan but with one group game also being held in Ukraine.

Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish federation, outlined the new vision in a statement made at UEFA's headquarters on Wednesday.

He said: "Our bid is not an Iberian bid anymore, it's a European bid.

"I'm convinced that now our bid is much better than before. Football is universal and if it is capable of changing the lives of people in so many ways it should also be used for doing good."

The proposal to include Ukraine in the bid has the "unconditional support" of UEFA, according to a statement by the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF).

"The example of tenacity and resilience set by the Ukrainian people is inspiring," the FPF statement added. "This proposal aims to contribute through the power of football to the recovery of a country undergoing reconstruction."

International soccer is not currently taking place in Ukraine following the country's invasion by Russia in February.

Ukrainian sides involved in the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League are playing their home games in either Poland or Slovakia this season.

But FPF president Fernando Soares Gomes da Silva said: "We are convinced that by 2030 we will have peace in Europe and that Ukraine will be able to host it in the best way possible."

Ukraine fans pictured at Glasgow's Hampden Park during their team's World Cup play-off semi-final win over Scotland in June 2022

Ukraine could host a match at the 2030 FIFA World Cup as part of a joint-bid by Spain and Portugal

The winning bid to host the 2030 World Cup will be announced at the 74th FIFA Congress in 2024.

Spain, Portugal and Ukraine's bid is likely to be rivalled by a South American proposal from Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile.

A collaboration between Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia is also on the cards.

Morocco are expected to bid despite failed proposals to host the 1994, 1998, 2006, 2010 and 2026 World Cups.

