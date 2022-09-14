Skip to main content

UK Soccer Record Smashed As 13-Year-Old Christopher Atherton Makes Senior Debut

A 13-year-old schoolboy has broken a UK soccer record that had stood for over four decades.

Christopher Atherton, aged 13 years and 329 days, is now the youngest player in the history of UK soccer after making his senior debut for Northern Irish side Glenavon on Tuesday.

The teenager came off the bench in the 75th minute of Glenavon's 6-0 win over Dollingstown in the League Cup.

Atherton made an instant impact by producing an assist for the game's sixth goal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Prior to Atherton, the record for the youngest player to feature in a senior UK soccer match had been held by Eamonn Collins.

Midfielder Collins was aged 14 years and 323 days when he made his debut for Blackpool in an Anglo-Scottish Cup quarter-final first-leg tie against Kilmarnock in September 1980.

Collins went on to play for Southampton, Portsmouth and Colchester, as well as representing Ireland five times at Under 21 level.

A general view of a soccer ball

The record for the youngest player in the history of UK soccer now stands at 13 years and 329 days

A general view of a soccer ball
News

UK Soccer Record Smashed As 13-Year-Old Christopher Atherton Makes Senior Debut

By Robert Summerscales
Players from West Ham and FCSB pictured observing a minute's silence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022
News

UEFA Tells Chelsea And Manchester City Not To Play National Anthem Before UCL Games

By Robert Summerscales
Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski pictured looking frustrated during a 2-0 defeat at former club Bayern Munich in September 2022
News

Robert Lewandowski Misfires As Barcelona Lose On His Return To Bayern Munich

By Robert Summerscales
Joel Matip (left) pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool in a 2-1 win over Ajax in September 2022
News

Liverpool Get UCL Campaign Back On Track With Dramatic Anfield Win Over Ajax

By Robert Summerscales
Sporting no.20 Paulinho pictured celebrating after scoring against Tottenham in September 2022
News

Tottenham's Unbeaten Start Ends In Lisbon After Sporting Land Late Double Blow

By Robert Summerscales
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge in August 2022
News

Todd Boehly Urges Premier League To Learn From American Sports As He Proposes All-Star Game

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at Old Trafford in 2021
Transfer Talk

Saudi Arabia Could Still Be Next For Cristiano Ronaldo Despite Summer Snub

By Robert Summerscales
Graham Potter pictured at his first Champions League press conference as Chelsea manager in September 2022
News

Chelsea Vs RB Salzburg Will Be The First UCL Game Graham Potter Has Ever Attended

By Robert Summerscales
Thibaut Courtois pictured celebrating after helping Real Madrid beat Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League final
News

Iker Casillas Names Top Five Goalkeepers In The World Starting With Thibaut Courtois As No.1

By Robert Summerscales