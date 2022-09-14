UK Soccer Record Smashed As 13-Year-Old Christopher Atherton Makes Senior Debut

A 13-year-old schoolboy has broken a UK soccer record that had stood for over four decades.

Christopher Atherton, aged 13 years and 329 days, is now the youngest player in the history of UK soccer after making his senior debut for Northern Irish side Glenavon on Tuesday.

The teenager came off the bench in the 75th minute of Glenavon's 6-0 win over Dollingstown in the League Cup.

Atherton made an instant impact by producing an assist for the game's sixth goal.

Prior to Atherton, the record for the youngest player to feature in a senior UK soccer match had been held by Eamonn Collins.

Midfielder Collins was aged 14 years and 323 days when he made his debut for Blackpool in an Anglo-Scottish Cup quarter-final first-leg tie against Kilmarnock in September 1980.

Collins went on to play for Southampton, Portsmouth and Colchester, as well as representing Ireland five times at Under 21 level.