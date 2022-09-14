UEFA Tells Chelsea And Manchester City Not To Play National Anthem Before UCL Games

UEFA has rejected requests from Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers to play God Save the King before their Champions League matches this week.

A minute of silence will be held at all matches involving British clubs this week as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II following her death last Thursday.

The UK is officially in mourning until the Queen's funeral takes place next Monday.

Despite this, UEFA has told clubs not to feature the national anthem on their pre-match playlists.

According to the Daily Mail, UEFA said no "on the basis of maintaining a consistent pre-match ceremony with a subdued atmosphere and without any celebratory activities across all UK venues to show respect".

It has been suggested that Rangers may defy UEFA and play God Save the King anyway ahead of their game with Napoli at Ibrox.

Such an act of defiance could result in a fine from UEFA.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, City host Borussia Dortmund, while Chelsea play Red Bull Salzburg at Stamford Bridge.

Many fans are likely to sing the national anthem regardless of whether they are invited to as part of the official pre-match script.

West Ham supporters belted out an impromptu rendition of God Save the Queen ahead of their UEFA Europa Conference League game with FCSB last week, hours after news of Her Majesty's death had been announced.