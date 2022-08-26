UEFA Europa League Group Stage Draw Sends Arsenal To Holland, Norway And Switzerland

Arsenal and Manchester United will both have to overcome some tough tests to reach the knockout phase of this season's UEFA Europa League.

The Gunners were placed in Group A in Friday's draw alongside PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich, while United landed in Group E with Real Sociedad, Sheriff and Omonoia.

PSV should be Arsenal's hardest opponent. They have been champions of Holland 24 times and finished just two points behind Ajax last season.

PSV Eindhoven knocked Arsenal out of the Champions League in 2007 - the last time the two clubs faced each other IMAGO/Ulmer

But Mikel Arteta's side should not underestimate Norway's Bodo/Glimt, who thrashed Jose Mourinho's Roma 6-1 in the group stage of last season's Europa Conference League.

Meanwhile, FC Zurich have already knocked two British teams out of the Europa League this summer, after dispatching Northern Ireland's Linfield and Scotland's Hearts in the qualifying rounds.

In United's group, Real Sociedad will be no pushovers after finishing sixth in La Liga last season.

But United have played Sociedad four times in the last decade without conceding a single goal.

Moldovan side Sheriff will be hoping to cause another European shock after beating Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in last year's Champions League group stage.

Omonoia will do well not to finish bottom of Group E. The Cypriot club, managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon, came seventh in their domestic league last season but qualified for Europe by winning the Cypriot Cup.