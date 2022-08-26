Skip to main content

UEFA Europa League Group Stage Draw Sends Arsenal To Holland, Norway And Switzerland

Arsenal and Manchester United will both have to overcome some tough tests to reach the knockout phase of this season's UEFA Europa League.

The Gunners were placed in Group A in Friday's draw alongside PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich, while United landed in Group E with Real Sociedad, Sheriff and Omonoia.

PSV should be Arsenal's hardest opponent. They have been champions of Holland 24 times and finished just two points behind Ajax last season.

PSV Eindhoven's players pictured celebrating in 2007 after knocking Arsenal out of the Champions League

PSV Eindhoven knocked Arsenal out of the Champions League in 2007 - the last time the two clubs faced each other

But Mikel Arteta's side should not underestimate Norway's Bodo/Glimt, who thrashed Jose Mourinho's Roma 6-1 in the group stage of last season's Europa Conference League.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Meanwhile, FC Zurich have already knocked two British teams out of the Europa League this summer, after dispatching Northern Ireland's Linfield and Scotland's Hearts in the qualifying rounds.

In United's group, Real Sociedad will be no pushovers after finishing sixth in La Liga last season.

But United have played Sociedad four times in the last decade without conceding a single goal.

Moldovan side Sheriff will be hoping to cause another European shock after beating Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in last year's Champions League group stage.

Omonoia will do well not to finish bottom of Group E. The Cypriot club, managed by former Celtic boss Neil Lennon, came seventh in their domestic league last season but qualified for Europe by winning the Cypriot Cup.

The 2022/23 UEFA Europa League group stage draw in full

GroupTeams

A

Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Bodo/Glimt, Zurich

B

Dynamo Kyiv, Rennes, Fenerbahce, AEK Larnaca

C

Roma, Ludogorets, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki

D

Braga, Malmo, Union Berlin, Union Saint-Gilloise

E

Manchester United, Real Sociedad, FC Sheriff, Omonoia

F

Lazio, Feyenoord, Midtjylland, Sturm Graz

G

Olympiakos, Qarabag, Freiburg, Nantes

H

Red Star Belgrade, Monaco, Ferencvaros, Trabzonspor

In This Article (6)

Roma
Roma
Manchester United
Manchester United
Arsenal
Arsenal
Lazio
Lazio
Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad
Betis
Betis

PSV Eindhoven's players pictured celebrating in 2007 after knocking Arsenal out of the Champions League
News

UEFA Europa League Group Stage Draw Sends Arsenal To Holland, Norway And Switzerland

By Robert Summerscales
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti (right) and Karim Benzema pictured together after winning the 2022 Champions League final
News

Carlo Ancelotti Praises "Good Friend" Karim Benzema After Both Receive UEFA Awards

By Robert Summerscales
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured after the 2022 UEFA Champions League final
News

Jurgen Klopp Looking Forward To "Proper Challenge" After Liverpool Handed Tough UCL Draw

By Robert Summerscales
A close-up view of the Adidas match balls that will be used in the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League
News

Confirmed UEFA Champions League Group Stage Draw In Full

By Robert Summerscales
Casemiro pictured giving his first interview as a Manchester United player in August 2022
News

Casemiro Apologizes To Man United Fans For Not Speaking English As He Vows To Learn ASAP

By Robert Summerscales
Wrexham AFC co-owners Rob McElhenney (left) and Ryan Reynolds pictured during a press conference at the Racecourse Ground after buying the club in 2021
Watch

Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney "Don't Know Anything About Football" But Wrexham Documentary Is About Community More Than Comedy

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester City goal scorers Riyad Mahrez (left), Julian Alvarez (center) and Cole Palmer (right) pictured during their team's 3-3 draw with Barcelona in August 2022
Watch

Highlights: Barcelona 3-3 Man City - Watch All The Goals From Thrilling Charity Game

By Robert Summerscales
The EFL Cup trophy pictured on display in August 2022
News

EFL Cup Third Round Draw Pairs Chelsea With Manchester City

By Robert Summerscales
Rangers player Malik Tillman pictured celebrating after assisting Antonio Colak for a goal in a 1-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in August 2022
News

Malik Tillman Helps Rangers Qualify For UCL Group Stage For First Time Since 2010

By Robert Summerscales