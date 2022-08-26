Skip to main content

UEFA Europa Conference League Draw: West Ham Face Anderlecht In Group B

West Ham United will meet Anderlecht for the first time in nearly half a century after both clubs were placed in Group B during Friday's UEFA Europa Conference League draw.

Belgian side Anderlecht beat the Hammers 4-2 in the final of the 1976 European Cup Winners' Cup.

An action shot from the 1976 European Cup Winners' Cup final, which Anderlecht won 4-2 against West Ham United

West Ham will also face Silkeborg of Denmark and Romania's FCSB in the group stage, which will begin on September 8 and run until November 3.

Elsewhere in the draw, 2021 Europa League champions Villarreal are in Group C alongside Hapoel Beer-Sheva of Israel, Austria Wien and Poland's Lech Poznan.

The most competitive pool could be Group D, which comprises of Partizan Belgrade, Koln from the German Bundesliga, Nice from France's Ligue 1 and Slovacko from the Czech Republic.

Italy are represented by Fiorentina, who will face Hearts of the Scottish Premiership in Group A, as well as Latvian champions RFS and Istanbul Basaksehir.

UEFA Europa Conference League Draw

The 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage draw in full

GroupTeams

A

Istanbul Basaksehir, Fiorentina, Hearts, RFS

B

West Ham, FCSB, Anderlecht, Silkeborg

C

Villarreal, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Austria Wien, Lech Poznan

D

Partizan, Koln, Nice, Slovacko

E

AZ Alkmaar, Apollon Limassol, Vaduz, Dnipro-1

F

Gent, Molde, Shamrock Rovers, Djurgarden

G

Slavia Praha, CFR Cluj, Sivasspor, Ballkani

H

Basel, Slovan Bratislava, Zalgiris Vilnius, Pyunik

