UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Draw: England And Italy In Same Group

England must finish above Italy or Ukraine to qualify for UEFA Euro 2024.

The draw for the qualifying competition was made on Sunday afternoon in Frankfurt, which will be one of 10 host cities for the Euro 2024 finals.

England were among the second seeds for the draw, having been relegated from the top tier in the UEFA Nations League.

Italy beat England on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 and got the better of them in the Nations League earlier this year too.

Giacomo Raspadori (right) scored as Italy beat England 1-0 in September IMAGO/Xinhua/Federico Tardito

Gareth Southgate's side will also face North Macedonia and Malta In Group C.

Elsewhere in the draw, France and Holland were joined in Group B by Ireland, North Macedonia and Malta.

Wales landed in Group D with Croatia, Armenia, Turkey and Latvia, while Scotland found themselves in Group A with Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus.

Groups matches will start on March 23, 2022 and end on November 21, 2023.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Draw

A Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus B Holland, France, Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar C Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta D Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia E Poland, Czech Rep, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova F Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia G Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania H Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino I Switzerland. Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra J Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Qualifying Format

Teams will play each other home and away before the top two finishers in each group qualify for Euro 2024.

Germany have qualified automatically as hosts.

The other three places at Euro 2024 will be decided by the Nations League play-offs.