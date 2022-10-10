Skip to main content

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Draw: England And Italy In Same Group

England must finish above Italy or Ukraine to qualify for UEFA Euro 2024.

The draw for the qualifying competition was made on Sunday afternoon in Frankfurt, which will be one of 10 host cities for the Euro 2024 finals.

England were among the second seeds for the draw, having been relegated from the top tier in the UEFA Nations League.

Italy beat England on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 and got the better of them in the Nations League earlier this year too.

Giacomo Raspadori pictured (right) celebrating after scoring for Italy in a 1-0 win over England in September 2022

Giacomo Raspadori (right) scored as Italy beat England 1-0 in September

Gareth Southgate's side will also face North Macedonia and Malta In Group C.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Elsewhere in the draw, France and Holland were joined in Group B by Ireland, North Macedonia and Malta.

Wales landed in Group D with Croatia, Armenia, Turkey and Latvia, while Scotland found themselves in Group A with Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus.

Groups matches will start on March 23, 2022 and end on November 21, 2023.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Draw

The full group draw for Euro 2024 qualifying

A

Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

B

Holland, France, Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

C

Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

D

Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

E

Poland, Czech Rep, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

F

Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

G

Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

H

Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

I

Switzerland. Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

J

Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Qualifying Format

Teams will play each other home and away before the top two finishers in each group qualify for Euro 2024. 

Germany have qualified automatically as hosts.

The other three places at Euro 2024 will be decided by the Nations League play-offs.

Giacomo Raspadori pictured (right) celebrating after scoring for Italy in a 1-0 win over England in September 2022
News

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Draw: England And Italy In Same Group

By Robert Summerscales
Iker Casillas pictured in May 2022
News

Iker Casillas Apologizes To LGBT Community After His "Hacked" Account Tweeted: "I'm Gay"

By Robert Summerscales
Luka Modric pictured in action for Real Madrid against Getafe in October 2022
News

Luka Modric Claims 50th Assist In La Liga As Real Madrid Beat Getafe

By Robert Summerscales
Anthony Modeste pictured (left) heading in a 95th-minute goal for Borussia Dortmund in a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in October 2022
Watch

Crazy Finale Sees Borussia Dortmund Hold Bayern Munich To Dramatic Klassiker Draw

By Robert Summerscales
Sergio Ramos and his PSG teammates pictured surrounding referee Pierre Gaillouste after the defender was sent off in a game against Reims in October 2022
News

Sergio Ramos Shown 28th Red Card Of His Career As PSG Slip Up At Reims

By Robert Summerscales
Players from Brighton and Tottenham pictured stood applauding in the center circle at the AMEX Stadium to pay tribute to Gian Piero Ventrone, two days after his death in October 2022
News

Tottenham End Brighton's Unbeaten Home Run On Emotional Night For Antonio Conte's Team

By Robert Summerscales
No.18 Armando Broja pictured after scoring his first goal for Chelsea during a 3-0 win over Wolves in October 2022
News

Armando Broja Scores First Chelsea Goal As In-Form Blues Keep Wolves In Relegation Zone

By Robert Summerscales
Kevin De Bruyne pictured (left) with David Silva during a Premier League game in 2018
News

Kevin De Bruyne Breaks Man City's EPL Assist Record In Big Win Over Southampton

By Robert Summerscales
England Women's players pictured celebrating a goal during their 2-1 win over the USWNT at Wembley Stadium in October 2022
Watch

Highlights: England Women 2-1 USWNT - Watch Euro 2022 Winners Beat World Champions

By Robert Summerscales