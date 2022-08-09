Skip to main content

UEFA Champions League Play-Off Draw Confirmed As Rangers Face PSV

Rangers must beat PSV Eindhoven to reach the group stage of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League.

Twenty-six of the 32 group entrants have already been decided.

The final six spots will be filled by the winners in the play-off round.

Rangers reached the play-off round on Tuesday night by overcoming a 2-0 first-leg deficit to beat Belgium's Union Saint-Gilloise 3-2 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, PSV needed extra time to get past Monaco 3-2 in Holland to complete a 4-3 aggregate victory.

PSV Eindhoven's players pictured celebrating after beating Monaco 4-3 on aggregate to progress to the Champions League play-off round in August 2022

Rangers will play the first leg against PSV at home in Glasgow.

The first legs in the play-off round will be played on August 16 and 17 with the second legs taking place the following week.

Elsewhere, Azerbaijani champions Qarabag will take on Viktoria Plzen from the Czech Republic, while Norway's Bodo/Glimt face Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb.

Maccabi Haifa must get past Red Star Belgrade, while Copenhagen have been paired with Trabzonspor.

The other play-off will be between Dynamo Kyiv of Ukraine and Portugal's Benfica.

UEFA Champions League Play-Off Draw

  • Qarabag vs Viktoria Plzen
  • Bodo/Glimt vs Dinamo Zagreb
  • Maccabi Haifa vs Red Star Belgrade
  • Copenhagen vs Trabzonspor
  • Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica
  • Rangers vs PSV Eindhoven

