Tottenham Would Have Sold Harry Kane For £7m In 2014... But Burnley Said No

England captain Harry Kane could have left Tottenham in 2014 but his asking price was not met.

That was also the case last year when Manchester City saw four bids rejected because all fell short of Tottenham's £150 million valuation.

Spurs were demanding such an eye-watering amount because between 2014 and 2021 Kane scored more Premier League goals than any other player.

But his career could have been very different had Burnley been willing to pay just £7m in 2014.

At that time Kane was a 20-year-old with only a handful of Spurs goals to his name.

He had been out on loan to Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester without receiving rave reviews.

Nevertheless, Burnley's then-manager Sean Dyche was very keen on Kane. But the club's owners were reluctant to spend more than £3m.

Harry Kane pictured shooting to score for Tottenham against Burnley in May 2022 IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Nigel Keene

Recalling his failed pursuit of Kane in 2014, Dyche told The Fozcast: "I phoned up about him and at the time, I think it was Tim Sherwood, immediately said £7m and we were in the market for like £3m.

"I went to the board and they said 'we can't do that'.

"Now you might have even got, I don't know, five plus add-ons but at the time we were looking at I think George Boyd [who would become] record signing at the time for like £3m, so we just couldn't do it.

"But Harry Kane, I always thought he was an amazing player and still do now."

Kane has scored 10 career goals against Burnley, including a hat-trick at Turf Moor in 2017.