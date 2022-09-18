Tottenham Record Best Start In EPL History After Son Heung-Min Shines In Big Win Over Leicester

Tottenham have made their best start ever to a Premier League season following Saturday's 6-2 victory over Leicester City.

Spurs now have 17 points from their first seven EPL games, having won five and drawn two.

Tottenham also had 17 points after seven games in the 2016/17 campaign but their goal difference is better this time (+11 instead of +9).

That goal difference was boosted by a 13-minute hat-trick from Son Heung-min against Leicester.

Son Heung-min pictured celebrating after scoring three goals for Tottenham in a 6-2 win over Leicester IMAGO/PA Images/Mark Pain

Son had failed to score in his first eight appearances in all competitions this season, resulting in him being demoted to the bench on Saturday.

He was then brought on just before the hour mark when Spurs led 3-2.

Twenty-seven minutes later, Son had singlehandedly increased Tottenham's lead to 6-2.

His first two goals came from long range, one with either foot, before he completed his hat-trick by beating Leicester keeper Danny Ward one on one.

Son is the first Spurs player to score three goals in a Premier League game after coming off the bench.

Eric Dier, Harry Kane and Rodrigo Bentancur got Tottenham's first three goals on Saturday.

A twice-taken Youri Tielemans penalty had earlier given Leicester the lead. James Maddison later made it 2-2 with an equalizer just before half-time.

Scoring goals has not been Leicester's problem this season - only seven Premier League teams have netted more than the Foxes (10).

But defensively, Leicester have been awful.

They have now conceded 22 goals - more than any team has let in during their first seven Premier League games of a season ever.