Tottenham On Best Home Run Since White Hart Lane Was Demolished

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is becoming a fortress for Antonio Conte's team.

Saturday's 2-1 victory over Fulham means that Spurs have now won six consecutive home games in the Premier League for the first since May 2017.

Spurs played at the old White Hart Lane for the final time on May 14, 2017, beating Manchester United 2-1 before the stadium was demolished the following day.

After temporarily relocating to Wembley, Tottenham have been playing at their new arena, built on the same plot as White Hart Lane, since April 2019.

It seems as though they have finally settled in.

Though their win over Fulham eventually came by a narrow margin, Conte's side looked in control all afternoon.

Spurs were content to sit deep and wait for counter-attacking opportunities, but they got at Fulham's defense with great regularity.

Tottenham went ahead five minutes before half-time when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg fired in his second goal of the season after being set up Richarlison, who was making his first start since moving from Everton this summer.

As Fulham pushed forward more in search of an equalizer, Spurs had extra space to exploit.

The second goal arrived on 75 minutes when Ryan Sessegnon crossed for Harry Kane, who netted from close range to move clear in third place on the Premier League's list of all-time top scorers.

Richarlison almost made it 3-0 but his spectacular volley rebounded clear off the inside of the post.

Moments later, Aleksandar Mitrovic pulled a goal back for Fulham with a fine piece of individual skill.

Richarlison did find the net in the 90th minute, before removing his shirt in celebration, only for a VAR review to disallow the goal for offside.

He was shown a yellow card for going topless.

Highlights: Tottenham 2-1 Fulham