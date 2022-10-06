Skip to main content

Tottenham Players "Devastated" By Death Of Coach Gian Piero Ventrone

Tottenham Hotspur fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has died.

A statement published by the club on Thursday read: "We are devastated to announce that fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has passed away.

"The 61-year-old joined the Club in November, 2021, as part of Antonio Conte’s backroom staff, having previously held roles at Juventus, Catania, JS Suning, GZ Evergrande and AC Ajaccio.

"As loveable off the pitch as he was demanding on it, Gian Piero quickly became a hugely popular figure with players and staff.

"He will be greatly missed by everyone at the Club and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this impossibly sad time."

Ventrone was in his early 60s and died in Naples on Thursday morning after being diagnosed with leukemia earlier this month, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

His death sent shockwaves through the Tottenham squad.

Gian Piero Ventrone pictured at Carrow Road during Tottenham's 5-0 win at Norwich in May 2022

Tottenham Hotspur are mourning the death of fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone

Spurs striker Harry Kane was among the players that had been working closely with Ventrone.

Kane tweeted a tribute to Ventrone later on Thursday. He wrote: "A truly remarkable man.

"I'm devastated by the passing of our coach Gian Piero. My love and strength is with his family at this time. His words and wisdom will live on with me for the rest of my life and I'm just grateful I had the opportunity to spend time with him. RIP Prof".

Fellow striker Richarlison tweeted: "Since I arrived at Tottenham, Gian has been a huge inspiration to me.

"He always said that I would help him a lot during the season, but who helped me was him... much more than he can imagine.

"Today we woke up to the terrible news of his passing and we are all devastated."

Todd Kline, a Tottenham board member and the club's chief commercial officer, added: "Beyond sad news.

"GPV was a force of nature who made a positive impact on everyone he met. I will miss our conversations on the road and his contagious positive attitude.

"Just a phenomenal human. My thoughts are with his family and friends."

Tottenham's players will wear black armbands during Saturday's Premier League game against Brighton as a mark of respect to Ventrone.

Ventrone's work will continue to benefit Tottenham after his death.

He played a key role in improving the squad's overall stamina, which had been highlighted as a problem prior to Conte's appointment late last year.

Ventrone was a tough taskmaster and his intense pre-season training sessions in South Korea during the summer resulted in Kane vomiting on the pitch.

