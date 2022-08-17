Skip to main content

Todd Boehly Keen To Establish American-Style Contract System At Chelsea

Todd Boehly is reportedly keen to change the way contracts are awarded at Chelsea.

Boehly has been very hands-on at Stamford Bridge since leading the consortium that bought the club from Roman Abramovich in May.

The 48-year-old has no prior experience working in soccer or European sport, but he has installed himself as Chelsea's interim sporting director and is currently in charge of recruitment and player transfers.

According to the Daily Mail, Boehly is keen to tie down Chelsea's key young players to contracts of up to seven years in length.

Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge during Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham

It is uncommon in England for a player to sign a contract for more than five years, but in US sports top stars and prospects are often tied down for much longer.

Summer signings Marc Cucurella, 24, and Carney Chukwuemeka, 18, have already penned six-year deals after joining Chelsea under Boehly's leadership.

It is claimed that Boehly now wants Mason Mount, Reece James and Armando Broja to sign extensions.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Boehly intends to offer the three players new six-year deals, each containing an option to extend by 12 months.

