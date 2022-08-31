Skip to main content

Former Chelsea Striker Timo Werner Scores Hat-Trick For RB Leipzig In 8-0 Cup Win

Timo Werner scored his first hat-trick since May 2020 on Tuesday as RB Leipzig recorded an 8-0 win over Teutonia Ottensen in the German Cup first round.

All of Werner's goals came in the first half at Red Bull Arena.

He also provided an assist for Andre Silva before being subbed off on 57 minutes.

Timo Werner (center) pictured celebrating a goal during RB Leipzig's 8-0 win over Teutonia Ottensen

Timo Werner (center) pictured celebrating a goal during RB Leipzig's 8-0 win over Teutonia Ottensen

Werner rejoined Leipzig on August 9 after spending two years at Chelsea.

The striker scored 23 goals for Chelsea but never managed a hat-trick for the London club.

Werner had scored three hat-tricks in his final season before joining Chelsea, having claimed trios against Borussia Monchengladbach and two in big wins over Mainz.

Germany international Werner is the top scorer in RB Leipzig's 13-year history.

He now needs just one more goal to become the first player to score 100 for Leipzig.

The German Cup first round will conclude on Wednesday night when Bayern Munich visit Viktoria Koln.

The draw for the second round will take place on September 4.

Chelsea
