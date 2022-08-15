Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Backs Calls For Anthony Taylor To Never Referee Chelsea Again

Thomas Tuchel has said "maybe it would be better" if referee Anthony Taylor was never put in charge of another Chelsea game.

Taylor officiated at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as Tottenham twice came from behind to hold Chelsea to a 2-2 draw.

Tuchel was sent off by Taylor after the final whistle for clashing with Spurs boss Antonio Conte, but it was refereeing decisions in the build-up to the two equalizers that had really upset the German.

Tuchel was adamant that Rodrigo Bentancur had fouled Kai Havertz 45 seconds before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg made it 1-1, while he also believed that Richarlison, who was stood in an offside position as Hojbjerg's shot flew past him, had been interfering with play.

But a VAR check conducted by former ref Mike Dean found no reason to disallow the goal.

Another VAR review occurred moments before Harry Kane made it 2-2 deep into added time.

Cristian Romero eventually survived a potential red card check for pulling Marc Cucurella's hair. After Dean had reviewed the incident, play restarted with a Spurs corner, which Kane headed into the net.

Nearly 100,000 fans have signed a petition asking for Taylor to not be allowed to referee a Chelsea game again.

Referee Anthony Taylor pictured during Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in August 2022

Referee Anthony Taylor pictured during Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge

The petition lists eight "big decisions against Chelsea" made by Taylor in recent seasons.

Many Chelsea fans had complained about Taylor prior to Sunday's game and Tuchel was asked in his post-match press conference if he should never referee Chelsea again.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tuchel replied, as quoted by Sky Sports: "Maybe it would be better.

"But honestly, we also have VAR to help make the right decisions. Since when can players be pulled at their hair? Since when is that? And if he does not see it, I don't blame him.

"I didn't see it, but we have people at VAR who check this and then you see it and then how can this not be a free-kick and how can it not be a red card? How?

"This has nothing to do with the referee in this case. If he does not see something, that's why we have people to check if there's a decisive error going on."

A journalist then said to Tuchel: "There have been issues with this referee that fans think have gone on for quite a while now..."

Interrupting, Tuchel said: "Not only the fans."

Asked if he shared the concerns of those fans, Tuchel added: "You know the players, they know what's going on when they are on the pitch. They know it.

"I can assure you that our whole dressing room, every single person thinks that and I cannot understand how the first goal is not offside and I cannot understand since when players can be pulled by their hair."

Tuchel's comments questioning the integrity of referee Taylor will be investigated by the Football Association, according to BBC Sport.

This was not the first time that Tuchel had made a scathing attack on a referee after Chelsea were on the end of an unfavorable result.

Last season, Tuchel hit out at Polish referee Szymon Marciniak.

Tuchel intimated that Marciniak had shown bias towards Real Madrid at the Bernabeu during Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final second leg due to a lack of courage.

READ MORE: Bitter Thomas Tuchel Slams Referee Szymon Marciniak After Real Madrid Eliminate Chelsea From UCL

In This Article (2)

Chelsea
Chelsea
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur

Referee Anthony Taylor pictured during Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in August 2022
News

Thomas Tuchel Calls For Anthony Taylor To Never Referee Chelsea Again

By Robert Summerscales16 seconds ago
Everton's Anthony Gordon pictured in action against Chelsea in August 2022
Transfer Talk

Everton Reject £40m Chelsea Offer For Anthony Gordon

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago
David Alaba pictured taking a free-kick during Real Madrid's 2-1 win at Almeria in August 2022
News

Sub David Alaba Scores With First Touch As Real Madrid Come From Behind To Win At Almeria

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Thomas Tuchel pictured (front) angrily grabbing the hand of Antonio Conte after Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in August 2022
News

Thomas Tuchel Explains What Caused His Angry Reaction After Chelsea's Draw With Tottenham

By Robert Summerscales17 hours ago
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured (in blue baseball cap) squaring up to Tottenham boss Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge in August 2022
Watch

Thomas Tuchel And Antonio Conte See Red After Tottenham Steal Point Against Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson pictured celebrating after saving a penalty from Declan Rice (not in shot) during a 1-0 win over West Ham in August 2022
News

Dean Henderson Inspires Nottingham Forest To First Premier League Win In Over 23 Years

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Timo Werner (left) and Romelu Lukaku pictured playing for Chelsea in 2021
Watch

Romelu Lukaku And Timo Werner Both Score In First Games Since Leaving Chelsea

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Erik ten Hag pictured standing with his hands on his hips while watching Manchester United lose 4-0 at Brentford in August 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Cancels Day Off For "Rubbish" Man United Players After Defeat To Brentford

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski pictured making a save against Robert Lewandowski on the striker's Barcelona debut in August 2022
News

Barcelona Held By Rayo Vallecano As Robert Lewandowski Is Frustrated On La Liga Debut

By Robert SummerscalesAug 13, 2022 8:55 PM EDT