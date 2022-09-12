Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel "Devastated" After Being Fired By Chelsea... And He's Still A One-Club Man On Twitter

Thomas Tuchel has written an emotional statement reflecting on his 589-day spell as Chelsea manager.

Tuchel was fired by Chelsea last week after losing 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League.

That was Chelsea's third consecutive away defeat, following Premier League losses to Leeds United and Southampton.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea's decision to fire Tuchel left the German shocked and he is said to have pleaded with his bosses to give him a second chance.

After having a few days to process his dismissal, Tuchel took to Twitter on Sunday.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured watching his side during their 2022 pre-season tour of the USA

He tweeted: "This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end.

"This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start.

"The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever. I am honoured to have been a part of this club's history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart."

The Twitter profile Tuchel used to make his statement was still following just one account - Chelsea FC.

Tuchel was replaced by former Brighton manager Graham Potter on Thursday.

Potter has signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge and is set to take charge of his new team for the first time on Wednesday when Chelsea host RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

