Thomas Tuchel Confirms New Contract Talks With Chelsea Just 15 Months After Last Extension

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that his representatives are in talks with Chelsea regarding a new contract.

Tuchel initially signed an 18-month deal when he replaced Frank Lampard as Blues boss in January 2021.

Less than six months later, shortly after delivering Chelsea's second Champions League title, Tuchel extended that deal by a further two years, tying him down until June 2024.

Fifteen months on from that extension, another is in the works.

As quoted by BBC Sport on Friday, Tuchel explained: "My people talk to the owners and take care of everything else.

"You know how glad I am to be here and how much I like it."

Thomas Tuchel's current contract is due to expire in June 2024 IMAGO/Joe Giddens

He added: "There are talks but I think given the situation where we come from, and where we are in the middle of the transfer period, I think it is the very best if I focus on my team and on sports and on being competitive."

Chelsea have spent more on transfer fees than any other Premier League club this summer.

But it is widely expected that a least one more player will arrive at Stamford Bridge before next month's transfer deadline.

Another central defender is said to be high on Tuchel's wish-list.

Leicester City's Wesley Fofana has been strongly linked with Chelsea, but an enquiry has also been made to Manchester United regarding the availability of Harry Maguire, according to the Daily Mail.