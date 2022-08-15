Thierry Henry Says Kylian Mbappe "Has Nothing To Prove To Anyone" At PSG

Thierry Henry has defended Kylian Mbappe after the Paris Saint-Germain forward was accused of displaying a bad attitude in his side's 5-2 win over Montpellier.

Mbappe marked his first appearance of the season with a goal on Saturday after he had earlier missed a penalty kick.

But it was another incident that dominated the headlines. Mbappe reacted negatively to not receiving a pass from Vitinha just before half-time.

Vitinha opted to pass to Lionel Messi instead. Furious, Mbappe stopped running forward and threw his hands in the air as PSG's attack continued.

Kylian Mbappe pictured during PSG's 5-2 win over Montpellier in August 2022 IMAGO/Buzzi

The attack almost resulted in a goal but Achraf Hakimi shot just wide. Had Mbappe not been throwing a tantrum, there is every chance that the move could have ended with Hakimi assisting the grumpy striker for a simple goal.

Mbappe was widely criticized for his outburst after a video clip of it went viral on social media.

Some fans even commented that PSG would be better off without Mbappe, having won their first two games of the season 4-0 and 5-0 while he was out injured.

But former France striker Henry fired back. Talking about Mbappe to Amazon Prime, Henry said: "It's his place.

Mbappe and Thierry Henry pictured at an awards ceremony earlier this year IMAGO/PanoramiC

"He will of course have to show it [his best level] as he has shown from the start. But he has nothing to prove to anyone.

"The coach will have to find a way to play the three [Messi, Neymar, Mbappe] and make them happy... good luck.

"At PSG, there is always a debate, a problem. They won 5-2 and we're talking about Mbappe. Last year, it was Neymar and it will always be like that, it's PSG."