Thiago Silva In Crystal Palace Controversy As Chelsea Claim First Win Under Graham Potter

Graham Potter recorded his first win as Chelsea manager on Saturday as his team beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Palace took an early lead through Odsonne Edouard before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalized with his first goal for the Blues shortly before half-time.

An end-to-end Premier League contest was then decided by a brilliant long-range strike by Conor Gallagher with 47 seconds of normal time remaining.

Gallagher kept his celebrations lowkey as a mark of respect for Palace, having spent last season on loan at the club.



Palace fans reciprocated that respect by applauding Gallagher off the field at full-time.

But Palace supporters were less impressed with Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, who had been at the center of the game's biggest controversial moment in the first half.

Silva fell to the floor before using his hand to push the ball away from Jordan Ayew.

Referee Chris Kavanagh showed Silva a yellow card before the Brazilian was made to sweat while the VAR reviewed whether he should have been sent off for denying Ayew a clear scoring chance.

Silva survived the review and, to rub salt in Palace wounds, he then provided an assist for Aubameyang's equalizer five minutes later.

Silva rose above Palace right-back Nathaniel Clyne to head the ball towards Aubameyang, who turned sharply before volleying past Vicente Guaita.

Aubameyang's goal was good. But Gallagher's goal was even better.



Reflecting on his curling 20-yard winner, Gallagher told BBC Sport after the game: "It's a very special moment to come on and get the winner and my first goal for Chelsea.

"It was written in the stars. Unfortunately, it came against Palace but I'm just buzzing to get my first goal.

"Everyone knows how much I loved it here [at Palace] and I thank the whole club and the fans - even today with the reception they gave me.

"Hopefully I can build a bit of confidence with the goal and push on. I want to work as hard as I can for him (Potter) and be available wherever he needs me, whether starting or coming off the bench.

"Obviously I want to start and I need to show him I'm good enough."

Chelsea manager Potter told BBC Sport: "We're delighted with the result. It's a tough place to come. I thought we started quite well but conceded from the first action into the box.

"Credit to the boys, they recovered well and did not let their heads go down. It was nice to get an equalizer and get back in the game.

"We had to survive moments as they are a good side with dangerous players. To be a goal down and come away with three points is fantastic so credit to the players.

"There's character, that's for sure. They could've felt sorry for themselves after conceding the goal but the players stood up all the way through.

"There was a collective spirit among the players. We are delighted with the three points."

On whether Silva should have been sent off, Potter added: "I thought it was touch and go.

"The fact he was quite far from the goal saved him but it could've gone the other way."