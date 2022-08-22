Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Pleased With Man United's "F***ing Good" Football Against Liverpool

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag swore on live television after watching his side beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Dutchman dropped the F-bomb when praising his team on Sky Sports.

It had been a massive win for United, after losing to Brighton and Brentford in Ten Hag's first two Premier League games in charge.

After watching his team earn a deserved victory, inspired by goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, Ten Hag was asked by Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones to sum up his emotions.

Ten Hag replied: "We can talk about tactical but it's all about attitude.

"Now you see we bring the attitude on the pitch. There was communication, there was a fighting spirit and especially there was a team.

"And you can see what they can achieve. Because they can f***ing good play football."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SEE ALSO: Manchester United Leapfrog Liverpool In EPL Table After Erik Ten Hag Claims First Win

Erik ten Hag pictured speaking to Sky Sports after Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool in August 2022

Erik ten Hag pictured speaking to Sky Sports after Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool

Jones appeared to have missed Ten Hag's swear but he apologized midway through his follow-up question after being informed by a producer via his earpiece.

"Sorry," replied Ten Hag before former United captain Gary Neville burst into laughter and said: "I quite enjoyed it!"

Ten Hag had made a big call before the game when he left Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire out of his starting XI, with Anthony Elanga and Raphael Varane coming in as replacements.

Bruno Fernandes captained United in Maguire's absence and Ten Hag was impressed with the leadership displayed on the field.

He added: "It makes me happy that Rashford and Sancho got the goals. Fernandes took the responsibility and the captaincy encouraged him. He showed leadership with Varane. They made huge difference. It is not just them, we need more leaders. When you want to win you need leaders and the spirit we showed today.

"I am happy with the performance but we have to bring it every game. Don't just bring it against Liverpool. Every Premier League game is difficult, we need to bring it to every game. It starts, once again, with the spirit."

In This Article (2)

Manchester United
Manchester United
Liverpool
Liverpool

Erik ten Hag pictured speaking to Sky Sports after Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool in August 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag Pleased With Man United's "F***ing Good" Football Against Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales
Marcus Rashford pictured scoring for Manchester United in their 2-1 win over Liverpool in August 2022
News

Manchester United Leapfrog Liverpool In EPL Table After Erik Ten Hag Claims First Win

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester United fans pictured chasing after Casemiro following his arrival at Old Trafford in August 2022
Watch

(Video) Casemiro Mobbed By Manchester United Fans After Arriving At Old Trafford

By Robert Summerscales
Casemiro pictured speaking at a press conference in Spain after agreeing to leave Real Madrid for Manchester United in August 2022
News

Casemiro Calls Man United The "Biggest Team In The World" After Saying Goodbye To Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester United fans pictured protesting against the club's American owners outside Old Trafford in May 2021
News

Liverpool "Should Get The Points" If Protesting Man United Fan Force Another Postponement

By Robert Summerscales
Robert Lewandowski pictured celebrating after scoring his first La Liga goal for Barcelona in a 4-1 win at Real Sociedad in August 2022
News

Robert Lewandowski Scores First Goals In La Liga As Barcelona Win At Real Sociedad

By Robert Summerscales
Neymar (center) and Kylian Mbappe (right) pictured celebrating together during PSG's 7-1 win over Lille in August 2022
News

Records Tumble As Kylian Mbappe And Neymar Forget Feud To Help PSG Hit Lille For Seven

By Robert Summerscales
The scoreboard at Ruhrstadion pictured at the end of Bayern Munich's 7-0 win over Bochum in August 2022
News

Bayern Munich Set Record For Best Start In Bundesliga History After Seven-Goal Win

By Robert Summerscales
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel pictured during his side's 3-0 defeat at Leeds United in August 2022
News

Chelsea "Clearly The Better Team" During 3-0 Loss To Leeds United, Says Thomas Tuchel

By Robert Summerscales