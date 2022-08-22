Erik Ten Hag Pleased With Man United's "F***ing Good" Football Against Liverpool

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag swore on live television after watching his side beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Dutchman dropped the F-bomb when praising his team on Sky Sports.

It had been a massive win for United, after losing to Brighton and Brentford in Ten Hag's first two Premier League games in charge.

After watching his team earn a deserved victory, inspired by goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, Ten Hag was asked by Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones to sum up his emotions.

Ten Hag replied: "We can talk about tactical but it's all about attitude.

"Now you see we bring the attitude on the pitch. There was communication, there was a fighting spirit and especially there was a team.

"And you can see what they can achieve. Because they can f***ing good play football."

Erik ten Hag pictured speaking to Sky Sports after Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool Sky Sports

Jones appeared to have missed Ten Hag's swear but he apologized midway through his follow-up question after being informed by a producer via his earpiece.

"Sorry," replied Ten Hag before former United captain Gary Neville burst into laughter and said: "I quite enjoyed it!"

Ten Hag had made a big call before the game when he left Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire out of his starting XI, with Anthony Elanga and Raphael Varane coming in as replacements.

Bruno Fernandes captained United in Maguire's absence and Ten Hag was impressed with the leadership displayed on the field.

He added: "It makes me happy that Rashford and Sancho got the goals. Fernandes took the responsibility and the captaincy encouraged him. He showed leadership with Varane. They made huge difference. It is not just them, we need more leaders. When you want to win you need leaders and the spirit we showed today.

"I am happy with the performance but we have to bring it every game. Don't just bring it against Liverpool. Every Premier League game is difficult, we need to bring it to every game. It starts, once again, with the spirit."