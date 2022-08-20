Ronaldo Watches Harry Kane Set New EPL Record As Tottenham Beat Wolves

Brazil legend Ronaldo was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday to witness Harry Kane make history.

Kane became the first player to score 185 Premier League goals for a single club when he headed home a second-half winner against Wolves.

The previous record-holder for most EPL goals for any one team had been Sergio Aguero, who scored 184 for Manchester City between 2011 and 2021.

Ronaldo was part of a Spurs crowd that was rather sleepy in the first half.

Wolves got to the break level, having been the slightly better side.

The home crowd woke up just in time to gently boo as the half-time whistle blew.

But things improved greatly after the interval for Antonio Conte's men.

Kane and Son Heung-min both struck the woodwork before the breakthrough came on 64 minutes.

Son's corner kick was flicked on by Ivan Perisic and Kane nodded home from close range.

Kane's 185th Premier League goal was his 250th for Spurs in all competitions.

It also saw Spurs become the fifth team in Premier League history to score 1,000 home goals.

Harry Kane pictured heading the ball to score his 185th Premier League goal in Tottenham's 1-0 win over Wolves IMAGO/Action Plus/Shaun Brooks

Richarlison, who was no doubt very excited about performing in front of countryman Ronaldo, replaced Son for the final 15 minutes and twice came close to marking his home debut with a goal.

But the game ended 1-0. An unspectacular victory for Spurs but a significant one nonetheless.

Tottenham have started the new season by taking seven points from three fixtures that provided them with zero points in the previous campaign.