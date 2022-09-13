Skip to main content

Tottenham's Unbeaten Start Ends In Lisbon After Sporting Land Late Double Blow

Sporting 2-0 Tottenham

Tottenham lost in Lisbon on Tuesday night as their unbeaten start to the season was ended by Sporting.

Paulinho headed Sporting in front from a corner kick with 10 seconds of the 90 minutes remaining.

Arthur Gomes then sealed a 2-0 win for the Portuguese side in added time.

Sporting have now claimed six points from their opening two games in Champions League Group D, having thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in week one.

Sporting no.20 Paulinho pictured celebrating after scoring against Tottenham in September 2022

Sporting no.20 Paulinho pictured celebrating after scoring against Tottenham

Spurs had been firm favorites to win at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Antonio Conte's side had won five and drawn two of their first seven fixtures in all competitions this season.

But they failed to assert any dominance against the side currently seventh in Portugal's Primeira Liga.

Tottenham did create some chances but most of them fell to right-back Emerson Royal, who is not known for his finishing skills.

Richarlison had the ball in the net for Spurs in the first half but his goal was disallowed for offside.

Sporting's brightest spark for much of the night was former Tottenham forward Marcus Edwards.

Enfield-born Edwards was once likened to Lionel Messi by Mauricio Pochettino in 2016.

Six years later, he almost scored a Messi-esque goal against Spurs but was denied by Hugo Lloris.

Lloris also pulled off a stunning stop to deny Pedro Porro moments before Sporting finally made their late breakthrough.

News

By Robert Summerscales
