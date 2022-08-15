Skip to main content

Graeme Souness Says "Clock Is Ticking" For Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

Graeme Souness will not be overly surprised if Erik ten Hag becomes the first Premier League manager to be fired this season.

The Ten Hag era at Manchester United has kicked off with back-to-back EPL defeats against Brighton and Brentford.

With United sat bottom of the Premier League for the first time since 1992, Souness is naturally unimpressed with what he has seen since Ten Hag arrived from Ajax.

He fears that United could be in for another very poor season after the 2021/22 campaign was the club's worst in EPL history.

Former Liverpool and Rangers midfielder Souness told talkSPORT this week: "I think it's a difficult time for Man United.

Erik ten Hag pictured standing with his hands on his hips while watching Manchester United lose 4-0 at Brentford

"I'm not sure with this group of players and this manager that they are going to be any different to where they were last year.

"The players they've brought in are not game changers for them."

When asked by journalist Jim White whether he thought "Ten Hag will last" at Old Trafford, Souness added: "I think the clock is ticking on him already. That's the nature of being Man United manager at this time. 

"They expected big things from him, he'd been successful at Ajax in what is a much inferior league to the Premier League.

"The demands there are nothing like what he's got on his shoulders in the Premier League and managing what is arguably the biggest club in the world."

United's next Premier League fixture is against Liverpool.

Liverpool beat United 9-0 on aggregate across their two EPL meetings last season.

White asked Souness if United could "show Ten Hag the door" if "Liverpool do a serious number" on his side on August 22.

Souness responded: "Listen, don't be surprised at surprises in football."

If Ten Hag survives his side's home clash against Liverpool, his next game as United boss will be a trip to Southampton on August 27.

