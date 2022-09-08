Soccer World Pays Respects After Death Of Queen Elizabeth II

The death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 was announced on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news at 6.30 pm UK time, although Her Majesty is said to have passed away earlier in the afternoon.

Tributes have since been flooding in, including from around the world of soccer.

As a mark of respect, a moment of silence was held before the start of the second half of the UEFA Europa League game between FC Zurich and Arsenal in Switzerland.

Players from both teams gathered around the center circle while the Queen's image was displayed on the big screen.

A similar tribute was displayed in Edinburgh before the second half of Hearts vs Istanbul Basaksehir in the Europa Conference League.

Players from Heart of Midlothian and Istanbul Basaksehir pictured standing around the center circle during a moment of silence following the death of Queen Elizabeth II IMAGO/Focus Images/Jamie Johnston

Manchester United's game with Real Sociedad at 8pm UK time will go ahead as scheduled with both sets of players wearing black armbands.

Just over an hour before kickoff, United released a club statement.

It read: "Manchester United shares the sorrow of the entire nation following the announcement from Buckingham Palace on the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen.

"The club recognises her immense contribution to public life, including sport, both here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world.

"Everyone connected with Manchester United joins the wider football family in sending our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to The Royal Family."

Regarding the fixture against Sociedad, it added: "Following direction from the FA and UEFA, tonight's UEFA Europa League fixture against Real Sociedad will take place as planned at Old Trafford.

"A minute's silence will be held before kick-off which will allow the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance to pay their respects to Her Majesty, The Queen. Both teams will wear black armbands and the flags at Old Trafford will fly at half-mast as a sign of our utmost respect."

It is expected that this weekend's Premier League fixtures will be postponed.

Former England striker Gary Lineker was among the many players past and present to pay tribute to the Queen on social media.

Lineker tweeted: "Such a terribly sad day. Her Majesty The Queen has died. A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty."

Current England captain Harry Kane added: "My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this very difficult time. The Queen was an amazing inspiration and will be remembered for her incredible years of service to this country. Rest in peace, Your Majesty."