Sergio Ramos Shown 28th Red Card Of His Career As PSG Slip Up At Reims

Sergio Ramos was sent off for the 28th time in his career on Saturday as Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain dropped points away to Stade de Reims.

The 36-year-old was dismissed by referee Pierre Gaillouste in the 41st minute of PSG's 0-0 draw at the Stade Auguste Delaune.

Ramos was originally penalized, perhaps harshly, for a foul on Dion Lopy.

His punishment was nothing more than a free-kick at first but Ramos quickly talked himself into a yellow card for his verbal response to the call.

That yellow was swiftly upgraded to a red after Ramos continued complaining.

Sergio Ramos and his PSG teammates pictured surrounding referee Pierre Gaillouste after the defender was sent off against Reims

Referee Gaillouste had a busy evening as he also showed yellow cards to Marshall Munetsi, Marco Verratti, Andrew Gravillon, Achraf Hakimi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Locko during a tense contest.

The second busiest man on the field was arguably PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who made four saves to keep a well-earned clean sheet.

Reims ended the match having attempted 24 shots - 11 more than PSG.

Although Ramos has now been sent off 28 times in his career, he had never seen red as a PSG player before Saturday's game.

Ramos was sent off 20 times during his La Liga career with former clubs Sevilla and Real Madrid. 

