Scott Parker Fired By Bournemouth As Manager Pays Price For 9-0 Loss To Liverpool

Bournemouth have fired Scott Parker as manager three days after his team suffered a record-equaling 9-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Parker had been in charge of Bournemouth since June 2021 and successfully led the club to promotion from the Championship in his first season.

Bournemouth beat Aston Villa 2-0 in their first game back in the Premier League but have since lost to Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Scott Parker (center) pictured on the touchline during Bournemouth's 9-0 defeat at Liverpool IMAGO/Colorsport/Terry Donnelly

Saturday's 9-0 loss at Anfield saw Liverpool match the EPL record for the biggest margin of victory.

Parker called for new signings in the aftermath, warning that his team could well suffer more thrashings unless reinforcements were made before the transfer window closed.

As quoted by The Guardian, Parker said on Saturday: "I can see some more.

"We need to make a decision. I have been clear how this season could look for us and I stick by that.

"We need to make a decision and try and help this young group who at times are struggling for air. Every one of us needs to make that decision. We have been trying to get more quality in and there are a million reasons why [it hasn’t happened]."

Bournemouth co-owner Maxim Demin issued a statement regarding Parker's firing on Tuesday. It suggested that the club had not been prepared to spend as heavily as their former manager had wanted.

"I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us," wrote Demin. "Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

"However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately."

Bournemouth's next match is at home to Wolves on Wednesday. Gary O'Neil will pick the team for that game after being appointed as interim manager.