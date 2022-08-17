Skip to main content

Ruud Van Nistelrooy "Proud" After Sir Alex Ferguson Watches His PSV Entertainers At Ibrox

PSV Eindhoven manager Ruud van Nistelrooy was delighted that his team were able to put on a show for Sir Alex Ferguson on Tuesday night.

Ferguson, who was Van Nistelrooy's manager at Manchester United for five seasons in the noughties, was a special guest at Ibrox to see the first leg of PSV's Champions League play-off against Rangers.

Van Nistelrooy has only been PSV's first-team manager since the end of May but his side have already gained a reputation for being entertainers.

In six games under Van Nistelrooy, there have been 31 goals, with PSV scoring and conceding in every single one.

Tuesday's match was no exception as PSV claimed a 2-2 draw in Scotland to set up a tasty second leg next week.

Ibrahim Sangare fired PSV ahead before Antonio-Mirko Colak and Tom Lawrence hit back for Rangers. Armando Obispo then netted a 78th-minute leveler.

Speaking about Ferguson being in attendance, Van Nistelrooy told the Daily Mail after the game: "I was proud that he was able to see me coach my team and manage my team.

PSV Eindhoven manager Ruud van Nistelrooy pictured on the touchline during his side's Champions League play-off game against Rangers at Ibrox in August 2022

"I'm glad he's well. I spoke to him just briefly but he's well and looking great. His family is well.

"As I say, it was great to see him. For him to see me on the touchline at Ibrox is a proud moment.

"I learned so much from him. When you develop yourself as a coach, you obviously look back at the managers you had, what they did, how they formed a team, the style of play and how they managed individuals. He is such an example in that sense.

"I had a wonderful time here. Sir Alex said: 'Good to see you again'. And he thought it was a beautiful match. He said he was proud of me and he likes seeing me being a coach and running along the side of the pitch."

Van Nistelrooy was then asked if he would be happy to become half as good a manager as Ferguson was.

The Dutchman smiled and replied: "If I am even one per cent as good…"

The winner of next week's second leg will enter the draw for the Champions League group stage. The loser will drop into the Europa League.

PSV Eindhoven manager Ruud van Nistelrooy pictured on the touchline during his side's Champions League play-off game against Rangers at Ibrox in August 2022
