Russia Banned From Euro 2024, UEFA Confirms

Russia will not compete at the 2024 UEFA European Championship.

The country and its clubs were banned from UEFA and FIFA competitions in February after Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine.

Russia's soccer federation appealed against the exclusion of its teams but that appeal was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in July.

The draw for Euro 2024 qualifying will take place on October 9 and UEFA has confirmed that Russia will not be involved.

UEFA published a statement regarding the draw procedure on Tuesday.

UEFA has confirmed that Russia will not take part in Euro 2024 qualifying IMAGO/Mike Egerton

A section of that statement read: "All Russian teams are currently suspended following the decision of the UEFA Executive Committee of 28 February 2022, which was further confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on 15 July 2022.

"Russia is therefore not included in the UEFA European Football Championship 2022-24 qualifying draw."

Qualifying games will start in March 2023 and conclude in March 2024.

The Euro 2024 finals tournament will take place in Germany between June 14 and July 14 in 2024.

It will be the first men's European Championship since 2000 not to feature Russia.

Russia have been eliminated in the group stage at four of the last five Euros, although they finished in 3rd place at Euro 2008.