Ronaldinho Says Arsenal "Love" Will Help Gabriel Jesus Prove He Is One Of Europe's Finest Players

Brazil legend Ronaldinho is expecting "big things" from Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal this season.

Jesus joined the Gunners from Manchester City in July, after winning four Premier League titles in six seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

But Jesus had to settle for a squad player's role at City and was frequently deployed as a winger, rather than in his preferred position of central striker.

His move to Arsenal came with a promotion to first-choice no.9 status and Ronaldinho is backing his countryman to thrive in north London.

Speaking to The Mirror, former Barcelona and AC Milan playmaker Ronaldinho said: "When Gabriel joined Manchester City I said he would go on to be one of the best players in the world. When he was given a chance, he showed what he was capable of - but at Manchester City he was never shown the love a player of his quality deserves.

"At Arsenal he has been given the chance to be the focal point, he has been shown the love by the coach and the fans, and already he is repaying that. This season I expect big things from him - he will repay the love shown in him by showing he is not just one of the best players in the Premier League but also in Europe."

Gabriel Jesus pictured celebrating a goal during Arsenal's 4-2 win over Leicester City in August 2022

Gabriel Jesus pictured celebrating a goal during Arsenal's 4-2 win over Leicester City

Jesus has enjoyed a spectacular summer so far following his move to Arsenal.

After scoring seven goals in five pre-season friendlies, he has helped the Gunners start their new Premier League campaign with two wins from their opening two games.

Jesus provided two goals and two assists as Arsenal beat Leicester 4-2 at the Emirates Stadium last weekend.

This Saturday, he will be hoping to add to his tally further when Arsenal visit Bournemouth. 

News

By Robert Summerscales
