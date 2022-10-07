Skip to main content

Romeo Beckham Having Tryouts At Premier League Club Brentford

Romeo Beckham, the middle son of former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham, could follow in his father's footsteps by becoming a Premier League player.

The 20-year-old is currently under contract with Inter Miami, an MLS franchise part-owned by his dad.

But young Beckham has been training with Brentford this week.

Romeo Beckham pictured playing for Inter Miami against Barcelona in July 2022

Romeo Beckham pictured playing for Inter Miami in a friendly against Barcelona in July 2022

Beckham has been having tryouts with Brentford's B Team, as reported by The Times.

He has also recently followed many of Brentford B's current players on Instagram, including Charlie Farr, Edon Pruti and Max Dickov.

Brentford B drew 2-2 in a friendly against QPR U21s on Friday afternoon. The game was played behind closed doors, so it is unclear whether or not Beckham was involved. But six players on the Brentford teamsheet were listed as "Trialist".

Beckham was previously on the books of Arsenal.

He then briefly pursued a career in tennis following his release by the Gunners in 2015.

But he returned to soccer in 2020 and signed a contract with Inter Miami II a year later.

Beckham played 20 games for Inter Miami II in the 2022 MLS Next Pro season, scoring two goals.

He played for the Inter Miami first team in a summer friendly against Barcelona, who won 6-0 at a sold-out DRV PNK Stadium. 

READ MORE: Inter Miami Boss Phil Neville Insists His Son And Romeo Beckham Deserved To Play Against Barcelona

