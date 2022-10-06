Rodrygo Equals Raul Record As Real Madrid Take Control Of Champions League Group F

Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid made it three wins from three games in Champions League Group F on Wednesday night thanks to goals from Brazilians Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior.

Rodrygo scored the first before assisting Vinicius for the second on 28 minutes.

By scoring the opener, Rodrygo equaled a club record set by Raul Gonzalez in the 1990s.

Both Rodrygo and Raul, now 45, have now scored 11 Champions League goals while aged 21 and under.

Rodrygo has until his 22nd birthday in January - possibly three more UCL games - to break Raul's record outright.

Rodrygo pictured on his knees celebrating after scoring for Real Madrid against Shakhtar Donetsk IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Irina R. Hipolito

Wednesday's goal was Rodrygo's first in the Champions League this season. He scored five in Real's triumphant 2021/22 campaign.

Real's win over Shakhtar saw the European champions move five points clear at the top of Group F with three fixtures remaining.

Shakhtar competed well at the Bernabeu and scored on 39 minutes through Oleksandr Zubkov's second goal in five days.

Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin was making his Champions League debut for Real, with Thibaut Courtois missing due to a back injury.

Lunin is still yet to keep a clean sheet for Real, having made seven appearances in all competitions.