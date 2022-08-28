Jules Kounde Makes Barcelona Debut As Robert Lewandowski Steals Show With Another Double

Barcelona 4-0 Real Valladolid

Robert Lewandowski produced his second two-goal haul in eight days to inspire Barcelona to a 4-0 win over Real Valladolid at the Camp Nou.

Lewandowski stretched to volley Barca ahead from a Raphinha cross midway through the first half.

He then scored the game's third goal with a brilliant back-heeled finish on 64 minutes.

Robert Lewandowski scored two goals in Barcelona's 4-0 win over Real Valladolid on Sunday IMAGO/Pressinphoto/Colas Buera

Pedri and Sergi Roberto were also on the scoresheet for Barca on Sunday, while Ousmane Dembele claimed two assists.

Dembele was given a standing ovation when he was subbed off in the 82nd minute.

Barca fans had earlier given a warm welcome to Jules Kounde as the former Sevilla defender made his debut, days after his new club had completed his registration with La Liga.

Kounde enjoyed an impressive first league appearance for Barca.

The highlight of his debut was a goal-line clearance but he also impressed in possession with 54 completed passes and three crosses.

But the night belonged to Lewandowski, who is the first Barca player this century to score four goals in his first three La Liga matches.