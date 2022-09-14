Skip to main content

Robert Lewandowski Misfires As Barcelona Lose On His Return To Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona

Barcelona frontman Robert Lewandowski endured a frustrating return to Bayern Munich on Tuesday as his finishing skills deserted him.

Bayern eventually won the game 2-0 to take control of Champions League Group C following goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane early in the second half.

But Barca easily had enough chances to win the game themselves.

Lewandowski produced seven shots at the Allianz Arena, more than any other player on the pitch, but he was uncharacteristically wasteful against his former club.

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski pictured looking frustrated during a 2-0 defeat at former club Bayern Munich in September 2022

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski failed to score on his return to Bayern Munich

The 34-year-old had scored 344 goals for Bayern in 375 appearances before telling the German giants that he wanted to leave in the summer.

Despite having practically forced through a move to La Liga, Lewandowski was greeted warmly by Bayern fans before the game.

He had scored nine goals in his first seven Barca outings and had ample opportunities to reach double figures in the opening 45 minutes in Munich.

Lewandowski's missed chances were eventually punished when Hernandez headed home from a Joshua Kimmich corner five minutes into the second period.

Barca were still getting over the first goal when Sane collected a pass from Jamal Musiala four minutes later before bursting through the center of the field to finish cooly past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Bayern have now won their last five games against Barca, scoring 19 goals in the process, including four from Lewandowski.

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski pictured looking frustrated during a 2-0 defeat at former club Bayern Munich in September 2022
By Robert Summerscales
