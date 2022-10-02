Robert Lewandowski Breaks 21st Century La Liga Record As Barcelona Beat Mallorca

Barcelona continued their unbeaten start in La Liga with a 1-0 win at Mallorca on Saturday night.

Summer signing Robert Lewandowski scored the winner with his ninth league goal of the season, setting a new record in the process.

It was perhaps his best Barca goal to date too.

It came on 20 minutes when he ran onto an Ansu Fati through-pass down the left flank, chopped past Martin Valjent onto his right foot and then bent a precise low shot around Raillo and into the corner of Predrag Rajkovic's net.

Robert Lewandowski pictured (right) turning before scoring for Barcelona against Mallorca IMAGO/Marca/Shimada Toru

Lewandowski has now scored nine La Liga goals in his first seven appearances in the competition.

No other La Liga player in the 21st century has reached nine goals in so few matches.

Lewandowski will be hoping to reach the 10-goal mark when Barca host Celta Vigo next Sunday.

Seven days later, Barca will travel to Real Madrid for the season's first Clasico.