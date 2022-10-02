Skip to main content

Robert Lewandowski Breaks 21st Century La Liga Record As Barcelona Beat Mallorca

Barcelona continued their unbeaten start in La Liga with a 1-0 win at Mallorca on Saturday night.

Summer signing Robert Lewandowski scored the winner with his ninth league goal of the season, setting a new record in the process.

It was perhaps his best Barca goal to date too.

It came on 20 minutes when he ran onto an Ansu Fati through-pass down the left flank, chopped past Martin Valjent onto his right foot and then bent a precise low shot around Raillo and into the corner of Predrag Rajkovic's net.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Robert Lewandowski pictured (right) turning before scoring for Barcelona against Mallorca in October 2022

Robert Lewandowski pictured (right) turning before scoring for Barcelona against Mallorca

Lewandowski has now scored nine La Liga goals in his first seven appearances in the competition.

No other La Liga player in the 21st century has reached nine goals in so few matches. 

Lewandowski will be hoping to reach the 10-goal mark when Barca host Celta Vigo next Sunday.

Seven days later, Barca will travel to Real Madrid for the season's first Clasico.

In This Article (1)

Barcelona
Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski pictured (right) turning before scoring for Barcelona against Mallorca in October 2022
News

Robert Lewandowski Breaks 21st Century La Liga Record As Barcelona Beat Mallorca

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring from a free-kick for PSG against Nice in October 2022
Watch

Watch Lionel Messi Score His First Free-Kick Goal For PSG In Win Over Nice

By Robert Summerscales
Players from both teams are pictured surrounding referee Chris Kavanagh during Chelsea's 2-1 win at Crystal Palace in October 2022 after a handball offense by no.6 Thiago Silva
News

Thiago Silva In Crystal Palace Controversy As Chelsea Claim First Win Under Graham Potter

By Robert Summerscales
Brighton hat-trick hero Leandro Trossard pictured celebrating one of his goals during a 3-3 draw at Liverpool in October 2022
News

Leandro Trossard Hat-Trick Stuns Liverpool As Brighton Begin Roberto De Zerbi Era With Thrilling Draw

By Robert Summerscales
The big screen at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium pictured after Tottenham defender Emerson Royal was sent off in the north London derby in October 2022
News

Arsenal End Tottenham's Unbeaten EPL Run After Emerson Royal Sees Red In North London Derby

By Robert Summerscales
FIFA 23 video game footage shows virtual Chelsea players wearing the club's gold 2022/23 third jersey
News

Chelsea Officially Unveil New Gold Third Kit After FIFA 23 Leak

By Robert Summerscales
Manager Antonio Conte pictured kissing the trophy after leading Juventus to Serie A glory in the 2011/12 season
News

Tottenham Boss Antonio Conte Responds To "Disrespectful" Rumors Linking Him With Juventus Return

By Robert Summerscales
Jurgen Klopp pictured (right) with his arm around Trent Alexander-Arnold after Liverpool beat Manchester City in an FA Cup semi-final in April 2022
News

Jurgen Klopp On Trent Alexander-Arnold: I "See Him Differently" Than Gareth Southgate Does

By Robert Summerscales
Erik ten Hag (left) and Marcus Rashford pictured during Manchester United's 3-1 win over Arsenal in September 2022
News

Erik Ten Hag And Marcus Rashford Receive EPL Awards After Man United's Short But Sweet September

By Robert Summerscales