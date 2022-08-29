Richarlison Revels In Criticism After "Unsportsmanlike" Showboating At Nottingham Forest

Tottenham forward Richarlison was widely criticized for performing keepy-uppies during Sunday's 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

But the former Everton star was far from apologetic after having 24 hours to reflect on the incident.

One of his critics had been former Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann.

Richarlison pictured showboating during Tottenham's 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest

Writing on Twitter, Hamann said that Richarlison's decision to juggle with the ball in the 85th minute of Sunday's game should have resulted in him being "booked for unsportsmanlike conduct and [the game] restarted with free kick to Forest"

Reveling in the reaction he had evoked, Richarlison replied to Hamann's comment on Monday by telling him to "cry more".

Richarlison's showboating had sparked an angry reaction from Forest forward Brennan Johnson during the game.

Johnson was shown a yellow card by referee Craig Pawson for aggressively swiping at the Brazilian's legs seconds after his juggling demonstration had finished.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was commentating on Sunday's game for Sky Sports and said at the time: "Woah! It does wind people up. You can't do that. But what is he doing?

"He just winds people up that lad, Richarlison. He winds me up. What do you expect Johnson to do? You're not condoning that but..."

This was not the first time that Carragher had been publicly critical of Richarlison, having previously hit out at his apparent habit of feigning injury on multiple occasions.

Richarlison reacted to Carragher with a strongly-worded tweet in May earlier this year.

After helping his former club avoid relegation, Richarlison wrote: "@Carra23 wash your mouth before you talk about me and Everton and I don't respect you".

But there did appear to be a reasonable level of respect between Carragher and Richarlison when the pair embraced on the pitch after Sunday's game.

However, that was perhaps before Richarlison had been made aware of Carragher's latest words of criticism.

On Monday, Richarlison tweeted a video of his controversial keepy-uppies and captioned it with the eyes emoji while tagging Carragher.