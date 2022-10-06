Reece James On Fire As Chelsea Kickstart UCL Campaign Against AC Milan

Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan

Reece James produced a tremendous performance from right wing-back to inspire Chelsea to their first European win of the season on Wednesday.

A lot had been said and written about James in recent weeks with regard to where he should sit on the list of England's best right-backs.

England manager Gareth Southgate sees James as his no.1 and it is easy to see why after the 22-year-old dominated at both ends of the pitch against the Italian champions.

James set up Chelsea's second goal of the night with a precise cross for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 56 minutes.

Six minutes later James scored himself when he rocketed a shot into the top corner after a smart overlap in the right side of the Milan penalty area.

Reece James was Chelsea's MVP in Wednesday's 3-0 win over AC Milan IMAGO/Uk Sports Pics Ltd/Salvio Calabrese

It was not a perfect night for Chelsea because Wesley Fofana, who had scored Chelsea's opening goal in the first half, left the field in tears with what looked like a potentially serious injury.

But the result was massive for the Blues, who now sit second in Group E with four points from three games.

After the game, Chelsea boss Graham Potter heaped praise on MVP James.

"We love him," Potter told reporters. "He's so important for us. My job is to try and help him reach his potential. His potential is he could be a Chelsea legend."

James had 100 touches of the ball against Milan - more than any other player on the pitch.

No player made more tackles (3) than James or completed more crosses (4).

James also completed more passes (61) than anyone else.