Robert Lewandowski Scores First Goals In La Liga As Barcelona Win At Real Sociedad

Robert Lewandowski scored his first goals in La Liga as Barcelona kickstarted their season with a 4-1 win at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Lewandowski, a summer signing from Bayern Munich, had endured a frustrating debut eight days earlier when Barca were held to a 0-0 draw by Rayo Vallecano.

But he took just 45 seconds to find the net in San Sebastian when he produced a neat left-footed finish to turn Alejandro Balde's low cross into a goal.

Robert Lewandowski pictured celebrating after scoring his first La Liga goal for Barcelona IMAGO/NurPhoto/Jose Breton

Alexander Isak drew Real level six minutes later but Ousmane Dembele restored Barca's lead before Lewandowski, playing on his 34th birthday, slotted home from 10 yards to make it 3-1.

After assisting Barca's second and third goals, Ansu Fati scored the fourth himself.

Barca were good value for their victory, having had 59% of possession and registered 15 shots, with seven on target.

The next La Liga assignment for Lewandowski and Co is against Valladolid next Sunday.

Before then Barca will host Manchester City in a charity game on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Why Manchester City Have Agreed To Play Barcelona In Charity Game During EPL Season