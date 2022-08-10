Skip to main content

Real Madrid Equal UEFA Super Cup Record For Most Wins Set By Barcelona And AC Milan

One could have been forgiven for assuming that 14-time European champions Real Madrid already held the record for most UEFA Super Cup wins.

They do now. At least Real now share that accolade with Barcelona and AC Milan after Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Like Barca and Milan, Real are now five-time winners of the UEFA Super Cup, having also lifted the trophy in 2002, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Real Madrid's players pictured celebrating after winning the UEFA Super Cup in 2002

Real Madrid first won the UEFA Super Cup in 2002

Real have also lost three UEFA Super Cup finals - in 1998, 2000 and 2018.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The reason that Real have only competed eight times in the event - which sees the Champions League winners play the Europa League champions - is that it was not formed until 1972.

Six of Real's European Cup triumphs occurred in the 1950s and 60s. 

Most UEFA Super Cup Wins

A list of the most successful clubs in UEFA Super Cup history

ClubWinsAppearancesYears wonYears runners-up

=1. Real Madrid

5

8

2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022

1998, 2000, 2018

=1. Barcelona

5

9

1992, 1997, 2009, 2011, 2015

1979, 1982, 1989, 2006

=1. AC Milan

5

7

1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007

1973, 1993

4. Liverpool

4

6

1977, 2001, 2005, 2019

1978, 1984

5. Atletico Madrid

3

3

2010, 2012, 2018

As well as winning another major trophy, Real will receive €5 million in prize money for winning the 2022 UEFA Super Cup.

Eintracht Frankfurt take home €3.8m for coming second.

In This Article (1)

Real Madrid
Real Madrid

Real Madrid's players pictured celebrating after winning the UEFA Super Cup in 2002
News

Real Madrid Equal UEFA Super Cup Record For Most Wins Set By Barcelona And AC Milan

By Robert Summerscales53 seconds ago
Real Madrid no.9 Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring in a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022 UEFA Super Cup final
Watch

UEFA Super Cup Highlights: Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

By Robert Summerscales3 minutes ago
Lionel Messi pictured with the Ballon d'Or trophy in 2019
News

2022 Ballon d'Or Key Dates Plus New Format And Voting Criteria Explained

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Ismaila Sarr pictured celebrating after scoring a goal from inside his own half for Watford against West Brom in August 2022
Transfer Talk

Ismaila Sarr Scouted By Man United Director Who Watched Him Score From Own Half

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Destiny Udogie pictured celebrating after scoring a goal for Udinese in May 2022
Transfer Talk

Tottenham Agree Deal To Make Destiny Udogie 7th Summer Signing Before Loaning Him Out

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Timo Werner (right) pictured in action for Chelsea against Real Madrid in 2021
News

Chelsea Issue 563-Word Statement On Timo Werner After Selling Him For £20m Loss

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
A general view of Al Bayt Stadium in 2021
News

FIFA Plans To Alter World Cup Fixture List Less Than 15 Weeks Before Qatar 2022 Kicks Off

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
PSV Eindhoven's players pictured celebrating after beating Monaco 4-3 on aggregate to progress to the Champions League play-off round in August 2022
News

UEFA Champions League Play-Off Draw Confirmed As Rangers Face PSV

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Malik Tillman pictured celebrating after scoring his first goal for Rangers to seal a 3-2 aggregate win over Union Saint-Gilloise in a Champions League qualifier in August 2022
News

Rangers Qualify For UCL Play-Off Round After USMNT's Malik Tillman Completes Epic Comeback

By Robert SummerscalesAug 9, 2022 4:40 PM EDT