Real Madrid Equal UEFA Super Cup Record For Most Wins Set By Barcelona And AC Milan

One could have been forgiven for assuming that 14-time European champions Real Madrid already held the record for most UEFA Super Cup wins.

They do now. At least Real now share that accolade with Barcelona and AC Milan after Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Like Barca and Milan, Real are now five-time winners of the UEFA Super Cup, having also lifted the trophy in 2002, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Real Madrid first won the UEFA Super Cup in 2002 IMAGO/PanoramiC

Real have also lost three UEFA Super Cup finals - in 1998, 2000 and 2018.

The reason that Real have only competed eight times in the event - which sees the Champions League winners play the Europa League champions - is that it was not formed until 1972.

Six of Real's European Cup triumphs occurred in the 1950s and 60s.

Most UEFA Super Cup Wins

Club Wins Appearances Years won Years runners-up =1. Real Madrid 5 8 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022 1998, 2000, 2018 =1. Barcelona 5 9 1992, 1997, 2009, 2011, 2015 1979, 1982, 1989, 2006 =1. AC Milan 5 7 1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007 1973, 1993 4. Liverpool 4 6 1977, 2001, 2005, 2019 1978, 1984 5. Atletico Madrid 3 3 2010, 2012, 2018 —

As well as winning another major trophy, Real will receive €5 million in prize money for winning the 2022 UEFA Super Cup.

Eintracht Frankfurt take home €3.8m for coming second.