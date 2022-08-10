Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Backs Son Davide For Future Role As A Manager

Carlo Ancelotti is certain that his son Davide will eventually go into senior club management.

Davide has been his dad's assistant manager at Real Madrid since last summer, having performed similar roles at Everton, Napoli and Bayern Munich.

The 33-year-old was very animated on the bench on Wednesday night during Real's 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup final.

Davide appeared to get particularly interested whenever Real got a free-kick or corner.

After the match, Ancelotti Snr was asked in an interview with BT Sport if his son will go on to become a senior coach in future.

The 63-year-old responded emphatically.

"For sure, he will be a coach in the future," he said with a smile. "He has been working a lot on the set-pieces. He has more energy than me!"

Davide Ancelotti pictured (left) alongside his father Carlo in the Real Madrid dugout IMAGO/PA Images/Mike Egerton

Wednesday's victory in Helsinki saw Real tie the UEFA Super Cup record for most wins - five - previously set by Barcelona and AC Milan.

Real's second goal of the final came courtesy of Karim Benzema and it saw him move clear of Raul Gonzalez on the list of Real's all-time top scorers.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo (450) has scored more Real goals than Benzema (324).