Pep Guardiola Explains Why Erling Haaland Is Not As Good As Prime Lionel Messi

Pep Guardiola said that Erling Haaland was born to score goals after watching him hit his third hat-trick in eight Premier League games.

Haaland's hat-trick for Manchester City in Sunday's 6-3 win over Manchester United means the 22-year-old striker has now scored his first 14 Premier League goals at a rate of 1.75 per game.

If he were to continue scoring at that rate for a whole season then Haaland would end the campaign with 66 goals. The current Premier League record is 34.

"The quality we have alongside him helps him score, but what he is doing I didn't teach him," Guardiola told ManCity.com on Sunday.

"He has incredible instincts. It comes from his mum and dad. He was born with that."

Haaland is not the first relentless scorer that Guardiola has worked with during his managerial career.

Guardiola managed Barcelona for four seasons between 2008 and 2012. During those four seasons, Lionel Messi scored 211 goals in 219 club games across all competitions.

Messi hit his prime in the 2011/12 season when he recorded 73 goals in 60 appearances - a rate of 1.22 goals per game.

Haaland could post similar numbers if he stays fit this season but he is not yet at the level achieved by a prime Messi, according to Guardiola.

Responding to a post-match question comparing the two players, Guardiola explained: "The difference, Erling needs maybe all his mates, you know to do it. When they arrive it is unbelievable.

"[But] Messi had the ability for himself to do it."

