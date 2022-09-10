Former Players Disagree With Premier League's Decision To Halt Play In Honor Of Queen Elizabeth II

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville believes that Premier League bosses were wrong to cancel this weekend's fixture in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.

Britain's longest-serving monarch died on Thursday at the age of 96.

Less than 24 hours after her death was announced, it was confirmed that no matches would take place in the EPL on Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

All EFL games in the Championship, League One and League Two were also postponed, along with junior matches at every level in England.

On Friday, Neville retweeted a post by journalist and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan that read: "Sporting events should go ahead. a) The Queen loved sport and b) It would be great to see/hear huge crowds singing the National Anthem in tribute to Her Majesty, as West Ham fans did so magnificently last night."

Morgan was referring to tribute at West Ham's London Stadium ahead of kick-off in Thursday's Europa Conference League game against FCSB, which took place less than two hours after the Queen's passing had been announced.

Neville replied: "I agree Piers. Sport can demonstrate better than most the respect the Queen deserves ."

Former footballer Gary Neville pictured in his current role as a Sky Sports analyst IMAGO/Jacques Feeney

Although all organized football matches were canceled this weekend, some sporting events continued.

England and South Africa began a three-day cricket Test match in London on Saturday, while horse racing is planned to resume on Sunday.

Neville also revealed that his daughters' netball matches were also going ahead as usual this weekend, thus highlighting that sport could honor the Queen without events being cancelled.

He explained: "They have been told to wear black ribbons in their hair, wear a black armband and observe a minutes silence. I'm looking forward to seeing them pay their respects in this way."

Former Liverpool and Tottenham striker Peter Crouch also took to Twitter to express his belief that postponements were not the best way for football to pay tribute to the Queen.

Crouch tweeted: "I know it's only a game and some things are much bigger but imagine all our games went ahead this weekend.

"Black armbands, silences observed, national anthem, Royal band playing etc to the millions around the world watching?

"Isn't that a better send off?"

It is understood that one factor behind the Premier League's decision to postpone all fixtures this weekend was a fear that some silences in the Queen's honor might be disrupted or disrespected by anti-monarchists.